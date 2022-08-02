American Horror Story Season 11 Confirmed for Fall Premiere

Hulu's American Horror Stories has done an excellent job at giving us that between-seasons AHS fix that we've been needing. But thanks to today's Television Critics Association (TCA) press event. FX Networks head John Landgraf was able to deliver the news that fans had been wanting to hear. In case there were any concerns, Landgraf was able to confirm that Ryan Muphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 11 will be hitting FX screens this fall. "'American Horror Story' Season 11 will not be another 'Double Feature,'" Landgraf confirmed back in March, where he also dropped a tease or two. "What I can tell you is that the concept for Season 11 is one story. It actually takes place in different timelines, but it's one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle, and an end, like many of the prior stories." That said, Landgraf admitted that he liked the "two mini-season" format that Double Feature went with. "I think it really was good. I liked the two shorter stories format. But I actually really like this idea too. I think it's really cool," the FX Networks chairman explained.

With filming rolling in NYC this summer, we've seen a list of names rumored to be part of the cast of American Horror Story Season 11, from Lindsay Lohan to Sarah Paulson (who hinted previously that they may sit out this season). But now we have an update on filming from none other than award-winning news site EV Grieve, whose beat just happens to be the East Village NYC. A great source for some early film news on the Mr. Robot holiday special, the site is back with some great images of production set up for filming on Ninth Street (btw First Ave & Second Ave, and other areas). Filming under the name "Bandana" (Hmmm…???), the images showed a storefront made to resemble an 80s adult video store/theater as well as some era-appropriate vehicles on the street. Definitely worth a look, so make sure to check them out here.