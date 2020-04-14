Amy Weber Says Bullying by Edge and Randy Orton Drove Her from WWE

Amy Weber is an actress, musician, model, and real estate agent, but from 2004-2005, she was also a WWE Diva. In a video posted to her YouTube channel Monday, Weber discussed her time in WWE, specifically to dispel "myths" about her and why she left the company. Weber said she enjoyed WWE and expressed appreciation for Vince McMahon, JBL, and most of the wrestlers, but reveals she left the company due to bullying by Edge and Randy Orton.

Amy Weber Describes Her WWE Origins

"Today, I thought that I would maybe debunk some myths about me that have been going around since I left the WWE," Weber said at the start of the video. She went on to describe how she ended up working for the company, including addressing animosity between herself and Carmella. "I fancy myself a bit of a vigilante. All of the girls in the Diva Search were fantastic. Everyone got along. We were all very supportive of one another. Except Carmella." Weber said that Carmella was mean to the other girls, and Weber decided to shut her mouth.

Weber named Big Show, Eddie Guerrero, and JBL as some of her favorite wrestlers. She said most of the women in the locker room were kind to her, but because she didn't pay her dues in the business, there was animosity toward her for taking TV time away from others. Even so, Weber said she enjoyed working for WWE, especially for the travel and the fans, who she called "relentless in the best way possible." Weber said she had to develop a "massively thick skin" to deal with fan reactions to heel performances, but she got used to it. She called Vince McMahon an "amazing businessman" who she will always have the utmost respect for.

However, when it came to why she left the company, things took a darker turn. Weber described an incident that occurred in Japan, where she had worked for about six months before being in WWE doing commercials. "Some of the guts went out one night to a gentleman's club, and they saw this card," Weber said, showing a picture of a photo of herself modeling lingerie. She says the wrestlers tried to rib her for working at the strip club, but she let that go."

A Plane Ride From Hell

"I was training behind the scenes to actually have a real wrestling match [with Joy Giovanni]," Weber said. "We had a seven-city tour in ten days. It was crazy. Two stops in Hawaii, Japan, and Alaska. While we were in Japan, on the way back to Alaska, I was practicing. I was supposed to grab the rope and break my fall, and unfortunately, I couldn't get to the rope. She kicked me a little hard in the stomach. It was fine. It was not her fault."

"I landed on my tailbone," she continued. "So they thought I might have cracked it. Nothing huge. I could still walk, but it was very painful. The trainer told me to go into the men's locker room and grab some ibuprofen and some ice. On the way back to Alaska, I was laying across three seats. We were all sleeping, and I'm gonna go ahead and call people out because this is a truthful video. Randy Orton decided to come up behind my chair and he slammed into it like a linebacker so hard that I landed on the floor of the airplane, and then he said to me, 'You're gonna learn, bitch.'"

"I didn't know what he was talking about," Amy Weber said. "I didn't understand what he was talking about, so I turned around and went back to sleep. I was awoken by someone pouring a drink in my face. So immediately, I popped up, I looked up, and I saw Edge, yes, you, Edge, with a partially drank drink in his hand. There was a little bit left and it was the same color that was basically all over me."

"So I stood up on the airplane seat and I was eye-to-eye with him, and I said, 'Do you have a problem with me?'" she went on. After Edge denied it, Weber said she challenged Edge to "be a man" and fight her, but he continued to deny it. "The end of the day, did I deserve it because I took two ibuprofen that the trainer told me to take and some ice from the guys' locker room? I don't think so. As a decent human being, you just don't do that to people. I didn't think I was better than anyone else, but I did feel like I was deserving of respect because that's what I gave to every other wrestler in that entire company."

Amy Weber's Truth Revealed

"So when I got to Alaska, Shane McMahon was there, we were all getting our bags, and I was done," Weber said. "I just felt like I couldn't continue to be in an environment where people had no respect for me. They had their reasons, but I don't think taking two ibuprofen is a reason for someone to call you names, try to physically harm you, and then pour a drink in your face. So that's the story."

Weber said she had already been scanned for an action figure and video game, but her contract was never signed because Vince McMahon wanted to trademark her name, and she couldn't give it to him. Since leaving WWE, Weber has been working in modeling, movies, music, and eventually real estate. Her agency sold the Playboy Mansion and Spelling Mansion, she said. Her career is going well, and she doesn't seem to regret her experience in WWE. She also says, "never say never," when it comes to whether she would ever be willing to go back to the company, specifically saying she'd like to be a part of JBL's Hall of Fame induction. Watch the full video below.