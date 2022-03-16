Anansi Boys Series Adapt Casts CCH Pounder, Jason Watkins & Fiona Shaw

In a week that's already brought a huge wave of updates & announcements, author Neil Gaiman and actor/comedian Sir Lenny Henry have rounded out the cast of their upcoming adaptation of Anansi Boys for Amazon's Prime Video. First reported exclusively by Deadline Hollywood, CCH Pounder (Avatar), Jason Watkins (The Crown), and Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve) joining a line-up that includes Malachi Kirby, Delroy Lindo, Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn, Grace Saif, L. Scott Caldwell, Joy Richardson, and Lachele Carl. The series follows Charlie (Kirby), a young man who is used to being embarrassed by his estranged father, Mr. Nancy (Lindo). But when his father dies, Charlie discovers that his father was Anansi: the trickster god of stories. And he learns that he has a brother. Now his brother, Spider (Kirby), is entering Charlie's life, determined to make it more interesting but making it a lot more dangerous.

Pounder's Mrs. Higgler is the matriarch of her clan and an old family friend of Charlie's. Watkins plays Graham Coats, while Shaw plays Maeve Livingstone. "The sheer amount of acting talent on Anansi Boys is such that I keep pinching myself to make certain I'm not dreaming it. I can't wait until the world sees what we're making," Gaiman said in a statement regarding the most recent additions to the cast and the ensemble overall.

With the series filming in Scotland, Gaiman and Henry will write along with Arvind Ethan David, Kara Smith, and Racheal Ofori. Gaiman and Douglas Mackinnon will serve as co-showrunners, with Hanelle M. Culpepper (Star Trek: Picard) directing the pilot and Jermain Julien (Grantchester) and Azhur Saleem (Doctor Who) also directing for the series. Amazon Studios, The Blank Corporation, Endor Productions, and Red Production Company will produce. Gaiman, Henry, Mackinnon, Culpepper, Hilary Bevan Jones, and Richard Fee will serve as executive producers, with Paul Frift producing. Still no word yet on when the