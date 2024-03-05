Posted in: Disney+, DVD/Blu-ray, Marvel, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: 4k blu-ray, andor, disney, falcon and the winter soldier, moon knight, Obi Wan Kenobi

Andor, Ob-Wan, Moon Knight & Falcon/Winter Soldier Get 4K Blu-ray Sets

Physical media lives! The April, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, Obi-Wan Kenobi & Andor get 4K Blu-ray Steelbook releases.

Disney has announced that there will be more Disney+ Star Wars and Marvel Studios shows getting 4K Blu-ray releases. This round of sets will include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the first season of Andor. All four will be housed in beautiful Steelbooks and come with a certain number of special features. The first wave of sets that came out were mighty popular, many selling out the day of release and have become harder to get a hold of. Below you can find the looks for each release, as well as the full special features list for each. All four sets will be released on April 30th.

Disney Cares About Physical Media (Contrary To Popular Opinion): The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, Obi-Wan Kenobi & Andor

Explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Bonus Features*

Ferrix Part 1: Imperial Occupation (Featurette) – Tony Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, and Diego Luna discuss the series' origins.

– Tony Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, and Diego Luna discuss the series' origins. Aldhani: Rebel Heist (Featurette) – Join the shoot in Scotland with character spotlights, rebel training, stunts, a VFX breakdown, and more.

– Join the shoot in Scotland with character spotlights, rebel training, stunts, a VFX breakdown, and more. Coruscant: Whispers of Rebellion (Featurette) – Explore the stories of ISB agent Dedra, Senator Mon Mothma, and spymaster Luthen Rael.

– Explore the stories of ISB agent Dedra, Senator Mon Mothma, and spymaster Luthen Rael. Narkina 5: One Way Out (Featurette) – Uncover the Empire's penal system and the prison's stark look, get to know Kino Loy, and view VFX breakdowns.

– Uncover the Empire's penal system and the prison's stark look, get to know Kino Loy, and view VFX breakdowns. Ferrix Part 2: Fight the Empire (Featurette) – Tony Gilroy, Diego Luna, cast and crew reveal the making of the season ﬁnale.

Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Bonus Features*

Duels of Fate: Obi-Wan vs Vader (Featurette) – Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen examine the lightsaber battles of Obi-Wan and Darth Vader.

– Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen examine the lightsaber battles of Obi-Wan and Darth Vader. The Dark Times: Villains (Featurette) – Uncover the lore of the deadly Inquisitors, and Darth Vader's iconic look.

– Uncover the lore of the deadly Inquisitors, and Darth Vader's iconic look. Designing The Galaxy (Featurette) – Say hello to Leia's loveable sidekick, Lola, then explore the new planets of the Star Wars galaxy.

– Say hello to Leia's loveable sidekick, Lola, then explore the new planets of the galaxy. Director's Commentary – Join director Deborah Chow for an exclusive audio commentary on the action-packed ﬁnale.

Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and patience.

Bonus Features*

Cap's Shield (Featurette) – Sometimes a shield isn't just a shield. Anthony Mackie and the creative team behind The Falcon and the Winter Soldier discuss what Captain America's iconic accessory ultimately represents—along with the numerous challenges of capturing the cumbersome prop in action once cameras started rolling.

– Sometimes a shield isn't just a shield. Anthony Mackie and the creative team behind discuss what Captain America's iconic accessory ultimately represents—along with the numerous challenges of capturing the cumbersome prop in action once cameras started rolling. Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Documentary) – Embark on the making of this high-flying, globe-trotting action series with the cast and crew in Assembled: The Making of Falcon and The Winter Soldier .

– Embark on the making of this high-flying, globe-trotting action series with the cast and crew in . Deleted Scenes: Flight Lesson – Sam and Rhodey have a heart-to-heart and bond over flying.

– Sam and Rhodey have a heart-to-heart and bond over flying. Deleted Scenes: Still Not Funny – Bucky brings a treat to Sam's family gathering.

– Bucky brings a treat to Sam's family gathering. Gag Reel – Watch the hilarious outtakes with the cast and crew.

When Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a mild-mannered gift shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Bonus Features*

Egyptology (Featurette) – Join Egyptologist Ramy Romany, Oscar Isaac, and more as they further explore the ancient Egyptian mythology that helped inspire the Moon Knight series.

– Join Egyptologist Ramy Romany, Oscar Isaac, and more as they further explore the ancient Egyptian mythology that helped inspire the series. Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight (Documentary) – Pull back the curtain with Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and the rest of the cast and crew in Assembled as they reveal how Moon Knight was brought to life.

– Pull back the curtain with Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and the rest of the cast and crew in as they reveal how was brought to life. Deleted Scene: Don't Go There – While walking in the streets of Egypt, Layla questions Marc's state of mind and motivations.

– While walking in the streets of Egypt, Layla questions Marc's state of mind and motivations. Deleted Scene: Breaking the Cycle – Arthur delivers a prompting speech to his crew, urging them to take action alongside him.

– Arthur delivers a prompting speech to his crew, urging them to take action alongside him. Gag Reel – Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew.

