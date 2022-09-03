Roman Reigns Retains WWE Championship at Clash at the Castle

In front of a raucous UK crowd at Clash at the Castle, Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The main event match capped off a long afternoon of wrestling. Some might say a little too long, but likely shorter than All Out will be tomorrow. The match itself was overbooked, with every false finish trick in the book including an attempted Money in the Bank cash-in by Theory (interrupted by Tyson Fury) and interference by the Usos' younger brother from NXT.

Ultimately, McIntyre failed to dethrone Reigns and let down his countrymen. If there ever were a time for McIntyre to win, it was at this show. But he didn't, so it's not clear where he goes from here. After the match, Tyson Fury entered the ring to shake hands with Reigns. Then he told McIntyre he should be proud of himself for putting up such a good fight and serenaded him with American Pie. McIntyre then cut a heartfelt promo to the crowd and sang an Oasis song, which was a weird thing for a loser to do.

While it did feature good matches, despite its high attendance, Clash at the Castle wasn't much more consequential than a glorified episode of Raw. In other results, Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai defeated Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss, Gunther defeated Sheamus to retain the Intercontinental Championship (and reunited Imperium for the match), Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler to retain the Smackdown Women's Championship, and Seth Rollins beat Riddle.

Perhaps the most eventful match of the night was Edge and Rey Mysterio vs Judgement Day. Edge and Mysterio picked up the win with help from Dominik Mysterio, but when Rey mostly ignored Dominik after the match, Dominik finally turned on him, kicking Edge in the nuts and then attacking his dad, to the delight of Judgment Day (who still looked like losers because they lost the match).

Clash at the Castle wasn't a bad way to spend a Saturday afternoon if you didn't have anything better to do, but it was totally skippable in terms of lasting consequences, other than the Dominik turn (which you can just watch in clips).