Andor S02: Tony Gilroy "Ceasing All Non-Writing Producing Functions" Andor series creator & showrunner Tony Gilroy issued a statement that he was "ceasing all non-writing producing functions" on Season 2.

As the Writers Guild of America (WGA)/Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) writers' strike rages on, one of the biggest strike issues in play has been the issue of studios requiring showrunners and writer-producers to still perform their non-writing production responsibilities while the strike rolls on. But the WGA strongly begs to differ, arguing that practices such as cutting for time, adjustments to dialogue or narration made before or during production, and technical or stage direction changes (all of which AMPTP claims fall under non-writing duties) full under the banner of writing/creative services – and that's prohibited by WGA Strike rules. One person, in particular, who's received pushback for reportedly still being involved with production on Lucasfilm & Disney+'s Diego Luna-starring Andor, is series creator & showrunner, Tony Gilroy. Though his scripts were complete prior to the strike deadline, The Hollywood Reporter notes that Gilroy was reported as "still contributing producing services including casting and music-related duties."

In response, Gilroy has issued a statement confirming that he's stopped all producing services for the "Rogue One" prequel series. "I discontinued all writing and writing-related work on Andor prior to midnight, May 1. After being briefed on the Saturday showrunner meeting, I informed Chris Keyser at the WGA on Sunday morning that I would also be ceasing all non-writing producing functions," said Gilroy is his statement to THR. WGA Negotiating Committee co-chair Chris Keyser would confirm the conversation with Gilroy (and with Lucasfilm declining to comment on THR's reporting). In what could be the strongest example of the pushback that Gilroy received, writer Abdullah Saeed (Deli Boys) had this to say on the matter earlier this week: