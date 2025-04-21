Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: andor, rogue one

Andor Season 2 Sneak Peek: Cassian Puts His TIE Fighter to Good Use

It's a "Fight in the Fields" in a new clip from series creator Tony Gilroy, Disney+, and Lucasfilm's Diego Luna-starring Andor Season 2.

With only hours to go until the second and final season of series creator Tony Gilroy (Rogue One), Disney+, and Lucasfilm's Diego Luna-starring Andor gets underway, viewers are getting a new look at what they can expect from the "Rogue One" prequel series' final run. In a previous clip, we got a chance to see Cassian (Luna) having a rough time getting used to piloting a TIE fighter. Well, it looks like he's gotten the hang of it based on the sneak peek that was released today, which offers some great "ground-level" action, with both clips waiting for you below.

The second season of Andor takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices, and conflicting agendas will become profound. Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire's weapon of mass destruction—The Death Star—setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film. The prequel series sets the clock back five years from the events of "Rogue One" to tell the story of the film's hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from a disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.

Now, here's a look back at the teaser and behind-the-scenes video featurette that was released over the weekend during Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025:

The second and final season of Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Andor stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, and Alan Tudyk, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull, and John Gilroy.

Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Andor creator Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9, and Tom Bissell penning episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9), and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).

