Andrade Calls for More AEW Titles in Desperate Attempt to Outshine WWE

The Chadster exposes Andrade El Idolo's plea for more AEW titles. Is AEW just trying to steal WWE's spotlight with their new show? 😒💢🏆

The Chadster here, and auughh man, so unfair! AEW just can't seem to let WWE have their own unique ideas without trying to steal them, am I right?! 😒 Case in point: Andrade El Idolo just appeared on a podcast called Please Steal Our Ideas where he talked about the debut of AEW's new Saturday show, AEW Collision, and how he thinks AEW should introduce more titles. 🤦‍♂️ Yeah, because that's not totally something WWE would do! 💢

Here's what Andrade had to say, courtesy of the transcription by Fightful, a pro-AEW website that is just so biased against WWE:

I don't know yet, but I hope [the shows will be] separate. I hope [they] make a new title. Maybe separate the brands like it's another company. I hope that Dynamite, the roster, and the talent — Collision, this new brand for AEW, I wish [for the shows to be] separate. I don't know yet. I hope so, too because this is a new brand. We need new goals. If we have different titles, it's good because you can compete for the title. I love the idea because this is more opportunities for the roster, more storylines for the titles. I think maybe in the future, or maybe soon, [new titles] is a good idea. I hope the office or the writers [will hear this]. Yeah, 100%. We need a new title.</blockquote? Really?! 😳 AEW just seems super jealous of how many titles WWE has and now they're trying to steal WWE's ideas. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙄 If AEW adds more champions, it will look like they have more wrestlers qualified to hold championships, which sends the completely wrong message about AEW. 🏆 Is Tony Khan truly so obsessed with The Chadster and trying to compete with WWE that he can't come up with his own ideas? Will these new titles even mean anything? 🤔 By introducing more championships, AEW is pretty much saying that their current titles aren't enough to satisfy their fanbase. Perhaps if they put in more effort into their storylines and making their titles more prestigious, they wouldn't need to needlessly copy WWE! 😠 Until Tony Khan accepts that he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business and stops trying to copy WWE, AEW will forever remain as the annoying little brother trying to steal the spotlight. 🚨 The Chadster, Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger — all members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club from around the internet — will keep bringing this kind of unbiased journalism to the public, no matter how Tony Khan targets us.✍️ Stay tuned, fellow wrestling fans, because The Chadster has more in store! 👊

