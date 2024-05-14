Posted in: Collectibles, Replica | Tagged: legend of zelda, nintendo, Tamashii Nations

The Legend of Zelda Master Sword Replica Debuts from Tamashii Nations

Tamashii Nations has returned from Hyrule as they have debuted a new replica The Legend of Zelda Master Sword

The 41.3" long sword includes sound effects, songs, and a vibration gimmick.

Available for pre-order at $200 with a release window of Q4 2024 - Q1 2025.

Comes with a sheath and a dedicated display stand for authentic home display.

The Master Sword is one of the most iconic weapons in video game history, as it was introduced in the beloved Legend of Zelda series. With its legendary status as the ultimate weapon against evil, the Master Sword has been wielded by Link in his quest to protect the kingdom of Hyrule and its Princess Zelda. Many versions of this sword have been seen over the years, but each is a necessary tool to take down the various incarnations of the malevolent Ganon. It appears that Tamashii Nations is taking a break from the S.H.Figuarts game to dive into the world of The Legend of Zelda with a new Prop Replica.

That is right; the Master Sword has been brought to life in glorious detail which measures 41.3" long, and has its own sheath. From the signature handle to the etched Triforce symbol, this is an impressive replica that even features a few gimmicks like built-in vibration. On top of that, the Legend of Zelda Master Sword replica will have sound effects and songs right from the game, making the sword more than your standard replica. Fans will be able to protect Hyrule from the forces of Ganon for $200 and pre-orders are already live with a Q4 2024 – Q1 2025 release.

The Legend of Zelda Prop Replica Master Sword

"The Legend of Zelda Master Sword Prop Replica is now available! Total length approximately 105cm (41.3"). Contains sound effects related to the Master Sword and songs from the "The Legend of Zelda" series. It also has a built-in vibration gimmick. It is three-dimensionalized with sharp and precise modeling."

"In Sound Effect Mode, inputting commands for each button will play the corresponding sound effect. In addition, vibration gimmicks are built in to match each action. A dedicated display stand is included. The dedicated display base can be arranged to display the Master Sword in its sheath. Add this iconic video game collectible to your home today to ensure you'll triumph on Cataclysm's Eve!"

