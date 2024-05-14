Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: chess, lego

Checkmate! LEGO Debuts a New Brick Built Traditional Chess Set

May the Brick be with you as LEGO has some brand new construction sets coming soon with a new Traditional Chess Set

Set includes 743 pieces, chess and checkers options, and splits for storage.

Functional chessboard with detailed pieces, plus minifigure queen statues.

Available for $74.99, this set serves as gameplay and unique desk decor.

Unleash your inner strategist with the latest set from LEGO, the Traditional Chess Set, which combines the beloved game of chess with the creative possibilities of LEGO. This innovative set allows Master Builders to construct a fully functional chessboard, complete with intricately detailed chess pieces, including minifigure statues for the queen. Whether you're commanding the forces of the noble knights or plotting with the cunning rooks, this set offers endless opportunities for strategic gameplay with brick-built detail. LEGO was sure to also include checkers pieces as well, allowing or double the fun on the board. Measuring 12" x 12", the LEGO Traditional Chess Set is expertly crafted and perfect for players of all ages and skill levels. The match of wits and skill begins with this unique set that comes in at 743 pieces and splits into two for easy storage. Your Queen's Gambit collection will be complete with this LEGO Chess Set for $74.99, which is set for a June 2024 release.

LEGO Gets Traditional with New Brick Built Chess Set

"A fun version of the beloved family board game, this buildable chess set includes chess and checkers pieces, so budding strategists can enjoy two games in one. Intricate details include minifigure statues on the queen pieces and shiny gold-colored elements. Once built, the set becomes a piece of unique desk decor or can be split in two for easy storage. Checkmate!"

2 LEGO® games included – Featuring chess pieces and checkers pieces, this educational toy encourages kids to master 2 classic games with one set

Discover the details – The board features shiny gold-colored elements, while the queen pieces are topped with minifigure statues

Desk decor – Once complete, the set becomes a display piece for bedrooms and offices and can be split in two for easy storage

Dimensions – The set includes 743 pieces measures over 4 in. (10 cm) high, 12 in. (30 cm) wide and 12 in. (30 cm) deep

