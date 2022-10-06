Andrade vs. Sammy Guevara: 5 Rumored Details About Backstage Brawl

More shocking details have been revealed about the rumored backstage brawl between Andrade and Sammy Guevara that sent Andrade home and got his match with Preston Vance for AEW Rampage canceled. We already heard what TMZ reported before Dynamite went on the air: that Guevara and Andrade reportedly got into a backstage altercation where "punches were exchanged." Andrade was then reportedly sent home, with Tony Khan himself confirming the match change. But what really happened?

Friday's bout @Pres10Vance vs @AndradeElIdolo is off.

We'll still celebrate the anniversary of @ThisBrodieLee's final match at #AEWRampage as 10 will get the shot he missed at All Out: World Trios Championship

Death Triangle vs Dark Order See you tonight for #AEWDynamite on TBS — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, here to bring you the latest wrestling news and hot goss… in the form of a listicle! When Bleeding Cool first informed me that my articles needed to all be produced in the form of a listicle, I was very upset. First of all, no one dares to tell El Presidente what to do! It is I that gives the orders, and it is I that has those who oppose me thrown in the dungeons. However, on further thought, I realized that the pivot to listicles is just another example of the inevitable collapse of American capitalism, and so I decided to go along with it to hasten your country's demise.

1. The Drama Started with a Youtube Interview from Andrade

The drama between Andrade and Sammy Guevara kicked off after Andrade gave a Spanish-language interview trashing Guevara. Andrade recalled a time when Guevara complained that Andrade worked too stiff. Andrade said that's just wrestling.

2. Sammy Guevara escalated things on Twitter

After learning of the interview, comrade Guevara took to Twitter to respond to Andrade, leading to a tense social media exchange:

You are a jobber. A favor hire. Be grateful bitch. — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) October 4, 2022 Show Full Tweet

I said it to your FACE if you had a problem with me and you said NOTHING, I wont beat your ass because im a professional, don't be scared. When I say something I name names, and im not scared to get fired!

#Sammy — "EL IDOLO" ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) October 4, 2022 Show Full Tweet

YOU didnt say shit to me you liar but heres some truth you ungrateful prick You would be jobless if it wasn't for your dad in law. Are you really mad at me or mad at yourself for failing to get over for a SECOND time. Just go back to Wwe like we all know you want to do & fuck off https://t.co/licsudpp6o — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) October 4, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Coming so soon after CM Punk's media scrum blowout, the social media drama caused a lot of anxiety for AEW fans. But the worst was yet to come, as things reportedly got physical backstage at Dynamite last night.

3. According to Dave Meltzer, Only Andrade Threw Punches

On his Wrestling Observer podcast, Dave Meltzer reported that Andrade threw two punches at Guevara, with Guevara not responding, before the fight was broken up. Tales differ about how exactly the fight started, according to Meltzer's broadcast partner Bryan Alvarez, with some saying that Andrade punched Guevara out of nowhere, but one version claiming Guevara shoved Andrade after Andrade "spun him around." But Meltzer was adamant that Guevara didn't throw a punch, and that Guevara not being sent home was evidence of which story is correct. Meltzer said he heard Andrade waited for Guevara in the hallway and got two punches in before it was broken up and Andrade was sent home, though some backstage believe Guevara shouldn't have said what he did on social media either.

4. Andrade was reportedly warned he couldn't get fired by fighting with Guevara

Also according to Meltzer, AEW officials warned the pair not to get physical. In fact, Metlzer claims Andrade was specifically told he couldn't start a fight to get fired on Tuesday, with the company saying Andrade would be sent home but not fired. Andrade's unhappiness with his stature in the company has been widely reported, following rumors of WWE looking to bring back former stars under Triple H's new regime. Meltzer, in fact, said that WWE contacting AEW talent has been a big success with WWE due to all the drama and and bad publicity it's caused in AEW. I feel for Tony Khan in this situation, comrades, because this is exactly the sort of thing the American CIA is always trying to do to me. In his tweet, Andrade said he wasn't afraid to get fired. So it looks like AEW wanted to take that out of the equation as a motivator… though it apparently didn't work very well. Comrades, I've never had to warn someone a second time about anything in my life… mostly because if someone crosses me, I immediately have them executed. Haw haw haw haw!

5. Sammy Guevara main-evented Dynamite last night and got the win and the pin

Despite the fight, Sammy Guevara did proceed to wrestle his planned match on Dynamite, a tag with Chris Jericho against Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia. Not only that, but Guevara got the pin in the match on Garcia after a cheap shot by Jericho, seemingly showing confidence in the young pillar of the company. That echoes the recent push for Hangman Adam Page, who has been featured prominently on TV after CM Punk's outburst attacking Page, showing that the company remains behind him.

So there you have it, comrades. Bleeding Cool will continue to closely monitor this situation in hopes of finding another five things to make a listicle out of. Until then, my friends: socialism or death!