Animal Control Season 4: Our S04E04 "Lost Dogs and Bar Flies" Preview

Frank's on a mission to get his dog back in tonight's episode of FOX's Joel McHale-starring Animal Control, S04E04 "Lost Dogs and Bar Flies."

Episode 4, "Lost Dogs and Bar Flies," promises high stakes and chaos for FOX's Animal Control team.

Patel's house sale spirals out of control, adding more workplace drama to the new episode's plot.

Ken Jeong returns as Roman, shaking things up alongside Joel McHale's relentless Frank.

Welcome back to our weekly pregame preview of FOX, show creators Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, and showrunner Tad Quill's Joel McHale-starring Animal Control. But S04E04: "Lost Dogs and Bar Flies" isn't looking to be a laughing matter. Not when Roman (Ken Jeong) takes Frank's (McHale) dog. Did you really think a move like that would go unanswered? Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and more for tonight's episode:

Animal Control Season 4 Episode 4: "Lost Dogs and Bar Flies" – Roman Park (Ken Jeong) takes Frank's newly rescued and beloved dog away from him. In an effort to get his dog back, Frank and Shred find themselves on a late-night rescue mission. Meanwhile, Patel's house sale spirals. Kayla Deorksen guest-stars.

FOX's Animal Control returns for another pawsome season, where the workplace is anything but ordinary. Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, with Tad Quill serving as showrunner, the series follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. Joel McHale stars as Frank Shaw, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he's so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much.

In addition to McHale, FOX's Animal Control stars Michael Rowland as Fred "Shred" Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel, Grace Palmer as Victoria Sands, Gerry Dee as Templeton Dudge, and Kyla Pratt as Daisy. Season Four guest stars include Rob Gronkowski as himself and the return of Ken Jeong as expert (and unhinged) dog trainer Roman Park.

Animal Control is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and executive-produced by Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Sirens, The Moodys), Rob Greenberg (Frasier, How I Met Your Mother, The Moodys), Dan Sterling (Long Shot, The Interview, Girls, The Office, King of the Hill), Tad Quill (Scrubs, The Moodys), Jake Fuller (JAX Media), and Joel McHale. FOX Entertainment Global distributes the series.

