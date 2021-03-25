Animal Kingdom S05 Teaser: For Craig, It's Family Over Everything

So if you've been following our coverage of TNT's Animal Kingdom then you know that the cable network has been rolling out mini-teasers for the Codys (Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole). Heading into the fifth season that finds Smurf (Ellen Barkin) having shuffled off the show's mortal coil, the boys are looking to remind the world of who the Codys are while also showing that the boys can do just fine out from under her shadow. With a 13-episode fifth season and a sixth/final season on the horizon, we got brief looks at where Deran (Weary) and Pope's (Hatosy) heads are at- and this time around, it's Robson's Craig Cody.

Here's a teaser profile look at Craig- known for risky moves and decisions in the past, he's learned that it's family over everything when it comes to running the business moving forward. But will new revelations change his definition of what (or who) "family" is?

When word came down that Animal Kingdom would be ending its run with a sixth and final season, Hatosy wrote, "Bittersweet news. Yes season 6 will be the end for the Cody family but our talented writers will reward us with a proper finale. That means the Codys go out on their terms. Don't be sad, 26 episodes left! That's like a thousand hours … see you this summer for season 5!!!" (with the full post below):

In TNT's Animal Kingdom season five, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary), and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf's death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends. Take a look at Hatosy's reminder that the Codys aren't going anywhere any time soon- and why it's important to wear a mask when you're at home or at "work":



TNT's Animal Kingdom is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Emmy Award-winner John Wells, Daniele Nathanson, and Erin Jontow serve as executive producers on the series. The series was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco and inspired by the award-winning Australian feature film written & directed by David Michôd and produced by Liz Watts, who also serve as executive producers on the series. A consistent ratings success, Animal Kingdom reached 27 million viewers in season four across all platforms, with the premiere retaining its audience from the previous season's average (the series also ranked among 2019's top 10 cable dramas: P18-49, L+7, ad-supported cable).