Animaniacs: Are Yakko, Wakko & Dot Back? You Bet Jurassic They Are!

It's been over two decades since Yakko, Wakko, Dot, Pinky, and The Brain bounced and schemed their way across our screens, but now it's time for the madness to return. During its New York Comic Con-Metaverse panel on Sunday, the fine folks behind Hulu's 13-episode first season (with the second season of 13 episodes set for 2021) of Animaniacs are giving fans a sneak preview of what they can expect. In an amusing take-off of series producer Stephen Spielberg's Jurassic Park, viewers are reintroduced to "The Warner Bros. (and Sister)" as they are brought from the wild and reintroduced back into society (no Pinky of The Brain sighting this time, sorry). Except for this time, they're coming back with their "zany" levels jacked up to the max- so Society? Don't say you weren't warned- and watch out for flying pies!

With Hulu's Animaniacs set for maximum damage and maximum fun starting November 20, here's a look at Yakko, Wakko, and Dot's new "origin story" rescue:

A brand-new version of the iconic family-friendly cartoon series for the whole family as the Warner siblings, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko, and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to continue their quest for world domination in each of the 13 episodes. Executive producers Steven Spielberg, Sam Register, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey and Wellesley Wild. Gabe Swarr serves as a co-executive producer. Animaniacs is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

Rob Paulsen is set as Yakko Warner/Pinky/Dr. Scratchansniff, Jess Harnell as Wakko Warner, and Tress MacNeille as Dot. Maurice LaMarche will voice the Brain and Squit, and voice acting legend Frank Welker returns as Ralph T. Guard. Behind the scenes, Steven Spielberg, Sam Register, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, and Wellesley Wild will executive produce, with Gabe Swarr co-executive producing.