Animaniacs Star Paulsen Finds Colbert's MAGA Maniacs "Heeeeelarious"

Voice actor Rob Paulsen (Yakko and more) appreciated Animaniacs being the inspiration for Stephen Colberts "MAGA Maniacs" animated short.

When you elect someone who isn't qualified to be POTUS and then give him the chance to pick a whole bunch of people who aren't qualified to hold the positions that they do, what you end up with is madness. When it comes to POTUS Donald Trump and his gaggle of goons, you have more than that – you have MAGA Maniacs! Inspired by (and to the tune of) Animaniacs, Stephen Colbert's late-night talk show offered up a new animated segment calling out Trump, JD Vance, Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and a whole lot more for the mess they've made in less two months (though it feels like it's already been a year). Well, it looks like Colbert and his crew have gotten an official thumbs-up for their effort from someone who knows a thing or two about Animaniacs.

Voice actor Rob Paulsen (Yakko Warner, Pinky, Dr. Otto von Scratchansniff, and other voices in both the original series and the 2020 return series) took to social media earlier today to let Colbert and his late-night team know that he was glad the beloved animated series could be the inspiration behind their satirical take. "WOW, thank you to [The Late Show with Stephen Colbert]," Paulsen began his post, including a look at the segment (which you can check out above). "This is an amazing homage to [Animaniacs]. You guys are heeeeelarious." Here's a look at Paulsen's tweet praising CBS's late-night talk show – followed by a look back at another animated Colbert effort:

Colbert: What If Superman "Protected" Women Like Donald Trump?

If you compiled a list of dudes who you would call on to "protect women" (setting aside the obvious fact that women don't need dudes sweeping in to be their defenders as opposed to allies who don't say and or do stupid shit) and looked all the way to the bottom of that list… you still wouldn't find Trump's name. From what he's said in the media to what the courts have had to say about his conduct, it's pretty clear that Donny is a cliched "cautionary tale" of how not to be a man – with Donny delivering more and more steaming piles of examples every time he attempts to put together a sentence. But that doesn't matter to Donny because he made it clear back in late October/early November that he was going to be the protector of women… "whether the women like it or not." Let that sink in for a second. Creepy, right? You don't need a psychology degree to be able to read a dude who wants to force his "protection" on others. Well, CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert wasn't willing to let the line pass and its disturbing implications, enlisting Superman, Lex Luthor, Lois Lane, and some wonderfully old-timey animation to apply Donny's words to The Man of Steel's world.

After a recap of what CNN and MSNBC had to say about Trump's comment, we check out an alt-reality episode of the animated series The New Adventures with Superman. Of course, Lex has Lois tied up so that she won't interfere with his nefarious schemes – only for Superman to arrive in time… to make things really creepy and awkward. So much so that Lois realizes that she might be better off taking her chances with Lex – at least he respects her enough to see her as a threat. But it's the teaser for the next episode where The Man of Steel is doing a photo op at a McDonald's as he heats up french fries with his heat vision that has us hoping we get a sequel.

