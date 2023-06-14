Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Anime Expo 2023, Crunchyroll, preview

Anime Expo 2023: Crunchyroll Has Big Plans in Place – Here's A Look!

Crunchyroll will have its biggest lineup at Anime Expo 2023 ever, with over 20 panels and premieres - plus exclusive merch and giveaways.

Crunchyroll announced their plans for a major return to Anime Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 1 – 4, 2023. This year, the streamer is bringing a supercharged slate of panels on the hottest new series, next-level activations, world premiere screenings, exclusive merch, and more. It's their biggest presence at the expo ever.

"Crunchyroll is thrilled to attend another amazing Anime Expo with anime experiences curated purposefully for our fans," said Gita Rebbapragada, Chief Marketing Officer at Crunchyroll. "As anime continues to grow in popularity and become part of the pop culture fabric, Crunchyroll will continue to deliver deeper, richer explorations and in-person experiences of all things anime for fans around the globe."All day July 2nd, Crunchyroll will take over the Platinum Ballroom and dress it in orange to create the "Crunchyroll Stage at the JW Marriott," where world-renowned creators from MAPPA will discuss the biggest names in anime, including Hell's Paradise. Sharing the center stage are all-new titles Metallic Rouge from Studio Bones and KamiErabi GOD.app from NieR creator Yoko Taro. The orange spotlight will also be on world and international premieres for Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5, Link Click Season 2, and Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2—each accompanied by discussions with series creators!

The Crunchyroll Stage at the JW Marriott will be an all-day party—even between panels—with DJ entertainment from Otaku Passport, audience games, contests, exclusive swage, giveaways, and prizes. Anime sleuths can take on the Crunchyroll Code Quest—gather hints and clues given out exclusively at the Crunchyroll Stage and enter the secret phrase for a chance to win a PlayStation 5.

Beyond the Crunchyroll Stage, fans are invited to check out panels discussing fan-favorite series, including JUJUTSU KAISEN, Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, and SPY x FAMILY with Takuya Eguchi—the Japanese voice of Loid Forger. Those looking to get a jump on Crunchyroll's packed summer season can catch world and international premieres for Undead Murder Farce, The Rising of Shield Hero Season 3, Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3, and many more!

On the show floor, Crunchyroll's most advanced booth ever [#3000] will activate with scenes and sounds from hit anime, whisking fans away into beloved worlds. Those that revel in cursed energy may enter The JUJUTSU KAISEN Experience, where fans will find themselves immersed in expansive, iconic moments. Attendees can immortalize their Anime Expo experience at the Hell's Paradise photo op or take picture-perfect moments in all-new digital photo booths featuring some of the most beloved anime on Crunchyroll, including One Piece, My Hero Academia, and SPY x FAMILY.

No booth is complete without swag! Crunchyroll members are invited to test their skills at the Subscriber Arcade to win exciting prizes. Of course, everyone is welcome to take a bit of Anime Expo home with free swag. Crunchyroll is offering Solo Leveling and Bungo Stray Dogs backpack bags for swag carrying needs, both perfect for filling with Dr. Stone posters; Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation pins; and so much more!

The Crunchyroll Store is setting up shop with more than 60 items, including never-before-seen Anime Expo Exclusive Merch. Purveyors of southern California skate culture can now hit the skatepark on exclusive Anime Skate Decks, each donning iconic visuals from JUJUTSU KAISEN, Cowboy Bebop, Attack on Titan, SPY x FAMILY, Yu Yu Hakusho, and for those that shred especially hard, Chainsaw Man. Fans can also pull the chord on the exclusive Chainsaw Man Silver Chrome Figure. Additionally, Crunchyroll is unleashing limited reprints from the Team Liquid x Naruto 20-Year Anniversary Collection—the Kyubi Twill Jacket, Hatake Kakashi Vest, and Sakura Skirt will only be available from Crunchyroll at Anime Expo!

Fans and Subscribers looking to refresh can head to the "Crunchyroll Lounge" in the JW Marriot's Mixing Room. From Saturday, July 1 through Monday, July 3, between 11:00 AM and 11:00 PM, subscribers can take advantage of anime-themed drinks for purchase, pop-up photo ops, free swag, and don't miss an exclusive mixology experience for Bartender, and more! From 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, the lounge is open exclusively for Crunchyroll Subscribers. During this time, Crunchyroll subscribers need only flash their digital subscriber membership card located in the Crunchyroll app for access with up to 3 additional guests. From 6:00 PM on, a space in the Crunchyroll Lounge will be open to all guests! (*2)

Tasty anime experiences don't need to end with Anime Expo! Crunchyroll and Anaheim's Requiem Cafe teamed up to offer a taste of Konosuba, Link Click, Obey Me!, Sugar Apple Fairy Tale, and Sasaki and Miyano. Through July 15th, fans can enjoy exclusive giveaways, drinks, and food based on these fan-favorite series!

Full Anime Expo 2023 Panel line up

MAPPA PANEL IN LA

Saturday, July 1 | 3:00 PM PT

JW Marriott – Platinum Ballroom

The CEO and a producer of MAPPA will discuss behind-the-scenes of some of the upcoming anime titles! This is the first overseas face-to-face event for MAPPA's first original movie.

Panelists: Manabu Ostuka, Makoto Kimura

Host: Crunchyroll's Kyle Cardine

STUDIO KAFKA X THE ANCIENT MAGUS BRIDE SEASON 2

Saturday, July 1 | 3:30 PM PT

Los Angeles Convention Center – Room 408

Studio Kafka is known for its elaborate craftsmanship with its signature title: The Ancient Magus' Bride SEASON 2. Here is a chance for you to meet the main staff! Live-drawing, cosplay, and learn about the behind-the-scenes production! It's the first time the creative team is at Anime Expo.

SPY x FAMILY PANEL FEATURING TAKUYA EGUCHI

Saturday, July 1 | 5:00 PM PT

Los Angeles Convention Center – Main Events Hall

Join Crunchyroll and Takuya Eguchi, the Japanese voice of Loid Forger, as we discuss all things SPY x FAMILY.

Panelists: Takuya Eguchi

Host: Crunchyroll's Lauren Moore

CRUNCHYROLL PRESENTS: NEW SIMULCAST PREMIERES ROUND 1

Saturday, July 1 | 7:00 PM PT

Los Angeles Convention Center – Room 403

Don't miss your chance to be the first to catch the newest anime premieres from Japan, all in one place! Featuring early screenings with never-before-seen content, you won't want to miss this! Each premiere session features unique and exclusive content, so go and watch them all!

Sweet Reincarnation – Episode 1

Malevolent Spirits: Monogatari – Cour 2, Episode 1

Masamune-kun's Revenge R – Episode 1

MAPPA x CRUNCHYROLL

Sunday, July 2 | 11:30 AM PT

Crunchyroll Stage at the JW Marriott

Join MAPPA's production staff for a behind-the-scenes discussion of some of Studio MAPPA's most popular titles, in collaboration with Crunchyroll!

Panelists: Manabu Ostuka, Makoto Kimura, Kiyoshi Matsuda, Kaori Makita

Host: Crunchyroll's Kyle Cardine

THE ART AND MEDIUMS OF STORYTELLING

Sunday, July 2 | 1:00 PM PT

Crunchyroll Stage at the JW Marriott

Meet the all-star group of storytelling and creative visionaries behind NieR: Automata (Yoko Taro), Fire Force (Atsushi Ohkubo), Knights of Sidonia (Hiroyuki Seshita), Kagerou Project (Jin), and many other titles. Explore the art of storytelling and the various mediums through which those stories reach the masses. From their latest upcoming work, KamiErabi GOD.app, to many more!

Panelists: Yoko Taro, Atsuhi Ohkubo, Hiroyuki Seshita, Jin

Host: Crunchyroll's Kyle Cardine

STUDIO BONES 25th ANNIVERSARY PANEL

Sunday, July 2 | 2:30 PM PT

Crunchyroll Stage at the JW Marriott

Celebrating the history and legacy of Studio BONES from their early works through to the works of today, such as Metallic Rouge. Featuring special guests Masahiko Minami (President of BONES) and Toshihiro Kawamoto (Cowboy Bebop Character Designer), there may even be a surprise!

Panelists: Masahiko Minami, Toshihiro Kawamoto

Host: Crunchyroll's Kyle Cardine

JUJUTSU KAISEN PANEL, PRESENTED BY CRUNCHYROLL

Sunday, July 2 | 3:00 PM PT

Los Angeles Convention Center – Main Events Hall

Join Crunchyroll and special guests from the team behind the mega-hit JUJUTSU KAISEN as they discuss working on the show and its upcoming highly anticipated second season!

Panelists: Manabu Otsuka, Ryota Ikeda, Masaya Saito

Host: Crunchyroll's Tim Lyu

WORLD PREMIERE OF BUNGO STRAY DOGS S5 FEATURING KAFKA ASAGIRI, MASAHIKO MINAMI, AND CHIAKI KURAKANE

Sunday, July 2 | 4:00 PM PT

Crunchyroll Stage at the JW Marriott

Join BSD creator Kafka Asagiri, Masahiko Minami (president of Studio BONES), and Kadokawa Producer Chiaki Kurakane as they revisit the life of Bungo Stray Dogs leading up to the S5 World Premiere, which will exclusively debut during the panel.

Panelists: Kafka Asagiri, Masahiko Minami, Chiaki Kurakane

Host: Crunchyroll's Chris Han

MUSHOKU TENSEI: JOBLESS REINCARNATION SEASON 2 NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

Sunday, July 2 | 5:30 PM PT

Crunchyroll Stage at the JW Marriott

Catch the North American premiere of the second season of the hit isekai series, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, along with a special guest, Producer Nobuhiro Osawa!

Panelist: Nobuhiro Osawa

Host: Crunchyroll's Lauren Moore

ONE PIECE EPISODE 1000 DUB WORLD PREMIERE

Sunday, July 2 | 6:00 PM PT

Grammy Museum Terrace

Toei Animation and Crunchyroll will co-host the "One Piece Episode 1000 Dub World Premiere" on July 2 at the GRAMMY Museum at L.A. Live. Premiere screening of the 1000th dub episode, live drawing, Q&A, autograph signing session with "One Piece" animators, dub actors, and a variety of fan experiences.

LINK CLICK SEASON 2 PREMIERE WITH DIRECTOR

Sunday, July 2 | 7:00 PM PT

Crunchyroll Stage at the JW Marriott

Everyone's favorite photography-based problem solvers are back! Don't miss your chance to watch the North American premiere of Link Click Season 2, along with special guest Haoliong Li, director of Link Click!

Panelists: Haoliong Li

Host: Crunchyroll's Tim Lyu

CRUNCHYROLL PRESENTS: NEW SIMULCAST PREMIERES ROUND 2

Monday, July 3 | 12:00 PM PT

JW Marriott – Diamond Ballroom

Don't miss your chance to be the first to catch the newest anime premieres from Japan, all in one place! Featuring early screenings with never-before-seen content, you won't want to miss this! Each premiere session features unique and exclusive content, so go and watch them all!

The Rising of Shield Hero 3 – Episode 1

MF Ghost – Episode 1

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 – Episode 1

CRUNCHYROLL PRESENTS: NEW SIMULCAST PREMIERES ROUND 3

Monday, July 3 | 2:00 PM PT

JW Marriott – Diamond Ballroom

Don't miss your chance to be the first to catch the newest anime premieres from Japan, all in one place! Featuring early screenings with never-before-seen content, you won't want to miss this! Each premiere session features unique and exclusive content, so go and watch them all!

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 – Episode 1

AYAKA – Episode 1 & 2

CRUNCHYROLL INDUSTRY PANEL

Monday, July 3 | 3:30 PM PT

Los Angeles Convention Center – Petree Hall

Hear about all the latest and greatest anime coming out of Crunchyroll straight from the source!

Host: Crunchyroll's Lauren Moore & Tim Lyu

CRUNCHYROLL PRESENTS: UNDEAD MURDER FARCE WORLD PREMIERE

Monday, July 3 | 5:00 PM PT

Los Angeles Convention Center – Room 403

Catch the world premiere of Undead Murder Farce with Crunchyroll! Two full episodes! The 19th century — a world inhabited by vampires, golems, werewolves, and other paranormal creatures. Immortal beauty and disembodied head Aya Rindo, along with half-human-half-demon "Demon Killer" Tsugaru Shunichi and her loyal maid Shizuku Hasei, travels through Europe as supernatural detective "The Cage User," on a quest to reclaim her lost body.

CRUNCHYROLL PRESENTS: GRIDMAN UNIVERSE PREMIERE

Monday, July 3 | 6:00 PM PT

JW Marriott – Diamond Ballroom

Crunchyroll is proud to present the US premiere of Gridman Universe. Brought to you by Tsuburaya Productions and Trigger, superheroes and giant robots collide in an all-new animated film.

CRUNCHYROLL PRESENTS: NEW SIMULCAST PREMIERES ROUND 4

Monday, July 3 | 6:30 PM PT

Los Angeles Convention Center – Room 403

Don't miss your chance to be the first to catch the newest anime premieres from Japan, all in one place! Featuring early screenings with never-before-seen content, you won't want to miss this! Each premiere session features unique and exclusive content, so go and watch them all!

Saint Cecilla and Pastor Lawrence – Episode 1

I Shall Survive Using Potions! – Episode 1

Firefighter! Daigo of Fire Company M – Episode 1

HORIMIYA: THE MISSING PIECES PANEL BY CRUNCHYROLL & ANIPLEX

Tuesday, July 4 | 10:30 AM PT

Los Angeles Convention Center – Room 408

Crunchyroll is proud to bring you Horimiya: The Missing Pieces panel featuring special guests Koki Uchiyama (Izumi Miyamura) and Director Masashi Ishihama! Don't miss your chance to hear about all things Horimiya straight from the director and Miyamura himself, including a special sneak peek of an upcoming episode!

Panelist: Koki Uchiyama, Masashi Ishihama

Host: Crunchyroll's Lauren Moore

CRUNCHYROLL PRESENTS: FREE! – THE FINAL STROKE PART 2 US PREMIERE

Tuesday, July 4 | 11:00 AM PT

Los Angeles Convention Center – Room 403

Crunchyroll is proud to bring you the US premiere of Free! The Final Stroke Part 2! The world in water is not comfortable for Haruka anymore; what awaits him in his final swim?

CRUNCHYROLL PRESENTS: NEW SIMULCAST PREMIERES ROUND 5

Tuesday, July 4 | 1:45 PM PT

Los Angeles Convention Center – Room 403

Don't miss your chance to be the first to catch the newest anime premieres from Japan, all in one place! Featuring early screenings with never-before-seen content, you won't want to miss this! Each premiere session features unique and exclusive content, so go and watch them all!

I'm in Love with the Villainess – Episodes 1 & 2

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 – Episodes 1 & 2

ANIME IN LATIN AMERICA 101 POWERED BY CRUNCHYROLL

Tuesday, July 4 | 3:00 PM PT

Los Angeles Convention Center – Room 404 How did anime become such a force in Latin America? How are Latino audiences driving success across genres and titles? Join Latino professionals from across the industry for a deep dive into Latin America's history with anime and the broader relationship between Latinos and the medium.

Panelist: Kate Sánchez, Editor in Chief of But Why Tho?; Rafael Motamayor, Journalist; Cristal Marie; Josellie Ríos, Director of Marketing at Crunchyroll.

Host: TBD

Details are subject to change. Updates can be found on Crunchyroll News!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!