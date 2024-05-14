Posted in: Games, gamigo, Indie Games, Trove, Video Games | Tagged: Trion Worlds

Trove Has Announced The Spring Fling 2024 Event

Trove has a new event happening as Spring Flight returns, bringing with it a new character class as several new additions.

Article Summary Trove's Spring Fling 2024 event introduces the Cubular Class with new abilities.

New questlines and prizes available, including endgame currencies for players.

Beehives spawn in Neon City and Luminopolis, revealing rewards upon dungeon completions.

Game features include vast, destructible voxel worlds and rich customization options.

Indie game developer Trion Worlds and publisher Gamigo have announced the latest event coming to Trove, as they are bringing back the Spring Fling for 2024. This is going to play out like a lot of their events with a bunch of new questlines for you to explore, which will give you new prizes and other goodies for achieving them in an orderly manner. But the real new addition is the Cubular Class, which will give you an impressive set of skills when you master one of the classes beneath it. We have more details below as the content is now live.

Trove – Spring Fling 2024

Sir Dapper Duckington Esquire has returned, once again setting up shop to sell Spring Flingers to the good people of Neon City and Luminopolis. The event also includes a revitalized six-step quest chain focused on saving bees and rewarding endgame currencies useful for all players. Additionally, beehives now spawn in Neon City and Luminopolis. When Trovians complete a 1-star dungeon anywhere a beehive can spawn, beehives will sometimes appear out of chests!

Cubular Classes: Cube-kind can be anything they want! Master classes include Knight, Gunslinger, Ice Sage, Dracolyte, and Pirate-with-a-parrot, with awesome abilities ranging from impressive ninja techniques to deliciously yet deadly ice cream crushes.

Infinite and Fully Destructible: Roam through colorful, voxel-based realms, including untamed wilds and worlds made of candy, before using skills to destroy them, one beautiful block at a time.

Imagine It, Build It: Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon.

Lots of Loot: Loot to the heart's content with all manner of shimmering treasures and mighty rewards to unlock and uncover throughout the land, such as special gear, ships, decorations, and collectibles.

