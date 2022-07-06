Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Director Confirms Eps 3 & 4 Have Wrapped

So the last time we checked in to see how things were going with AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment & AMC Studios at AMC Networks, was discussing the company vision of an MCU-style "Rice-verse" in the near future. But this time around, our feet are firmly planted in the here-and-now as one of our favorite directors working is sharing a very important update on "Mayfair"- and it's a good one. With the series set to hit screens later this year, director Axelle Carolyn (American Horror Story, The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Midnight Club, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) took to social media to announce that filming on the season's third and fourth episodes has officially wrapped.

"It's a wrap on ANNE RICE'S MAYFAIR WITCHES episodes 3 and 4!! What an adventure!" Carolyn wrote in the caption to the Instagram post before going on to thank a number of folks. "I very much fell in love with New Orleans, so leaving is bittersweet. Can't wait for you all to meet the Mayfairs!" Here's a look at the original post:

Written and executive produced by Esta Spaulding (On Becoming a God in Central Florida) & Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex), with Spaulding serving as showrunner, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Annabeth Gish (The Fall of the House of Usher; Midnight Mass) will recur as Diedre with Tongayi Chrisu (Palm Springs, Antebellum) on board as series regular Citroen. Beth Grant (Rain Man, No Country for Old Men) is set to recur as Carlotta, with Erica Gimpel (God Friended Me) recurring as Ellie and Jen Richards (Her Story) playing Jojo. They join the previously-cast Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) aka Rowan and Harry Hamlin (Mad Men, L.A. Law) aka Cortland Mayfair. Recently, Jack Huston (House of Gucci, Boardwalk Empire) was cast in the role of Lasher, a powerful, shape-shifting entity who has been bound to the Mayfair witches for hundreds of years.