Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Teaser: Rowan's New Legacy Awaits

We understand that fans of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire are having to deal with that awkward limbo time that exists between seasons. And after that big reveal during the end moments of the finale, it's even more understandable. But they should take heart in knowing that their return visit to the late Anne Rice's universe is now less than two months away. So it made perfect sense for them to drop a new teaser for Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches during IWTV's season-ender as a friendly reminder that another serving of supernatural horror was on the way to ring in the new year.

Now here's a look at the newest teaser, with Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) learning of the new legacy that awaits her:

And here's a look back at the previously-released teaser confirming that the series would now premiere on January 8th (moved back three days from its previous release date of January 5th) on both AMC and AMC+:

Written and executive produced by Esta Spaulding (On Becoming a God in Central Florida) & Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex), with Spaulding serving as showrunner, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches focuses on intuitive young neurosurgeon Rowan, who discovers that she is the heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) aka Rowan and Harry Hamlin (Mad Men, L.A. Law) aka Cortland Mayfair star, with Annabeth Gish (The Fall of the House of Usher; Midnight Mass) recurring as Diedre with Tongayi Chirisa (Palm Springs, Antebellum) on board as series regular Ciprien Grieve. Beth Grant (Rain Man, No Country for Old Men) is set to recur as Carlotta, with Erica Gimpel (God Friended Me) recurring as Ellie and Jen Richards (Her Story) playing Jojo. Jack Huston (House of Gucci, Boardwalk Empire) will be taking on the role of Lasher, a powerful, shape-shifting entity who has been bound to the Mayfair witches for hundreds of years.