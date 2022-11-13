Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Wraps in Bloody Brilliant Style

The season finale of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, "The Thing Lay Still," was just… wow. First thing, though: this episode was so intense that I found myself having to watch through my sleep shirt because my heart could not take it. It was as if some monster would suddenly pop out of the screen, even knowing full well who the real monster was. The storyline development in this episode was something else. I did not think it would surpass what we have seen from this season so far, but the series continued setting new bars of excellence with each episode. I screamed at my TV so many times I lost count, and the ending got me to squeal like the biggest idiot ever (yes, even waking my dog up in the process).

Well, slowly, we have seen how their lifestyle and lack of aging have slowly brought attention to the vampires and sneaky little gifts being left at their doorstep. However, after one too many strays, Lestat (Sam Reid) starts getting paranoid and suggests moving; in the process, Claudia (Bailey Bass) starts to plot his demise. Not only does she manage to stay ahead of the game by, as she told Louis (Jacob Anderson) while playing chess previously, thinking like Lestat, but also by keeping a few extra side moves up her sleeve. She is so much like Lestat than either is willing to admit. She manages to catch on to his game and master it in the process. It was like Inception. Another episode that yet again makes us question Louis' memories when it comes to his toxic relationship with Lestat.

A big Mardi Gras party to celebrate their departure, inviting only the greedy to feast and be feasted upon. While planning where to travel next, Louis suggests Greece, to which Lestat promptly replies no, mentioning "Those who must be kept." I wonder what this was a hint of? We start noticing there is someone trailing them, and something does not feel quite right. The dynamic between the three is amazing: Louis and Lestat, Lestat and Claudia, and Claudia and Louis. They manage to bring this story alive and kept me from turning away from my screen. Reid, Anderson, and Bass are simply amazing, and the moments of passion between Lestat and Louis are toxic perfection. They are just breathtaking together, taking me for a loop where not once did I feel sure of what was to come, especially with Lestat.

From the scene on the balcony to the dance, the crowd disappeared with Lestat and Louis. I loved seeing them kiss in front of the crowd, and at the same time, I felt so nervous for them. However, Claudia knew when to step up and how to checkmate this walking ego. What followed was just a successful carry-through of plans, from party to murder. Man, I felt like I was watching that episode of Rick and Morty with the double-crossing because Claudia more that stayed ahead of the game and successfully butchered Lestat's pawn and possibly him as well. However, Molloy (Eric Bogossian) keeps calling him out on the details of his story, and we see snippets of the real memories behind the torn-out pages.

In the last episode, we saw Rashid (Assad Zaman) appear in Molloy's dream. Who exactly is Rashid, though? We have been questioning this as his character's presence has become more and more pronounced as the season has gone along. Last week, I even joked to my friend, asking if he could imagine Rashid turning out to be my favorite vampire in the book. Well, I still didn't see that ending happening. It turned out Rashid is actually my favorite vampire in the series, and I am so freaking excited, I screamed in happiness, not going to lie. I cannot wait to see where things go from here because my heart cannot take the several layers of meaning this scene had. Not just that, but it also means my favorite parts of the series are coming up and I am so looking forward to seeing Molloy press on and Louis' memories being called into question… I mean, what exactly is the real story? What are the moments that Louis still does not want us to know?

Once again, this was a fantastic episode— a wonderfully plotted ending to a remarkable first season. From beginning to end, it has been an exciting ride, staying true to the characters we've known from the works for years while also finding exciting & unique ways to bring new aspects to them. AMC and the executive producers deserve a ton of credit for doing right by the late Anne Rice and her fans while making the series still open and accessible to new fans, also. Here's looking at the second season of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and all of the dark magic that awaits.

