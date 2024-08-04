Posted in: Game Of Thrones, HBO, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", game of thrones, HBO, max, preview, trailer

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Previewed in Max 2024-2025 Trailer

Check out the sneak preview for George R.R. Martin & Ira Parker's Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

If there was ever a better time to preview the future of the "Game of Thrones" universe – as well as what else is lined up for HBO and Max in 2024 and 2025 – the night when House of the Dragon wraps up its second season would be it. In the official Max 2024-2025 trailer that's waiting for you above, we get a new look at writers/executive producers George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker's Peter Claffey (Dunk) and Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg)-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. With production underway on the 2025-premiering series, here's a look at some screencaps from the promo for the upcoming live-action series adaptation of GRRM's "Tales of Dunk and Egg" stories (1998's "The Hedge Knight," 2003's "The Sworn Sword" & 2010's 'The Mystery Knight").

A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

With production on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms having officially kicked off in Belfast, Ireland, the series also stars Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Barotheon, and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen. In addition, Owen Harris (Netflix's Black Mirror: "Be Right Back" & "San Junipero") is directing the first three episodes and serves as an executive producer – with Sarah Adina Smith (Lessons In Chemistry, Hanna, Buster's Mal Heart) set to direct the season's other three episodes. Written and executive-produced by Martin and Parker – with Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, and Sarah Bradshaw also executive-producing.

