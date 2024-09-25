Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, interview with the vampire, mayfair witches, The Talamasca

Anne Rice's The Talamasca: Elizabeth McGovern Set as Series Regular

AMC's upcoming Anne Rice’s The Talamasca has tapped Elizabeth McGovern for the series regular role of Helen - here are the details!

When you've got a universe that includes Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, and Alexandra Daddario, Tongayi Chirisa, Jack Huston & Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, you need someone (or something) to help maintain the balance between mankind and the things that don't only go bump at night. That's where AMC's upcoming Nicholas Denton (Dangerous Liaisons, Glitch)-starring Anne Rice's The Talamasca comes in. With production set to get underway next month in Manchester, England, for a 2025 premiere, we learned earlier this month that William Fichtner (The Company You Keep, Mom) would be joining Denton in the series regular role of Jasper. Now, Variety is reporting exclusively that Elizabeth McGovern (War of the Worlds) has joined the cast in the series regular role of Helen – "a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca, and the leader of its New York Motherhouse. She has long suspected that London's Motherhouse has fallen under the influence of traitorous elements, and a mysterious death prompts her to recruit Guy Anatole (Denton), who will become her protégé."

With John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) writing, directing, and serving as co-showrunner alongside Mark Lafferty, the series will focus on the secret organization known as the Talamasca – one that's been a factor in a number of Rice's works. Referred to by the late bestselling author as "psychic detectives," the Order of the Talamasca was established to research, track, and oversee the paranormal world – which, as we've seen, is made up of vampires, witches, werewolves, and more (and it's already made its presence known on both shows). Mark Johnson, who oversees the "Anne Rice Immortal Universe," will also serve as an executive producer (as he does on "Interview" and "Mayfair").

Denton's Guy Anatole is brilliant, handsome, and sharp on the surface – but he's always known his mind works a little differently. On the cusp of graduating from law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world. But for that balance to hold and for Guy to survive, he will have to learn to embrace the dark, treacherous depths of his true and singular self.

