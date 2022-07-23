Another Title Change Takes Place at ROH Death Before Dishonor

Posted on
by
|
Comments

It looks like Death Before Dishonor is having a big impact on the state of Ring of Honor. Dalton Castle and the Boys defeated The Righteous to become the new ROH Six Man Tag Champions.  Two title changes in two matches so far tonight. This is The Boys' first championship reign, though Castle once held the ROH Championship on his own.

ROH Death Before Dishonor: Full Card, How to Watch, Live Results

Claudio Castagnoli also won a title tonight, defeating Jonathan Gresham to win the ROH World Championship. It was Castagnoli's first ROH world title win. The main event tonight will see FTR defend the ROH Tag Championships against The Briscoes.

We're following the show live tonight at Bleeding Cool, so head on over to our full results page to see who wins and who loses throughout the night.

Here's the rundown of the full Death Before Dishonor card:

Colt Cabana picked up the win in the first match of the Death Before Dishonor pre-show. Trustbusters defeated Shinobi Shadow Squad in the second match of the pre-show. In the third match of the pre-show, Brian Cage and Gates of Agony defeated Tony Deppen, Alex Zayne, and Black Christian. In the final match of the pre-show, Willow Nightingale got the win over Allysin Kay.

The Death Before Dishonor main card  features seven matches, six of them for a title. The opening match already saw Claudio Castagnoli defeat Jonathan Gresham to win the ROH World Championship against Claudio Castagnoli. And in the second match, Dalton Castle and The Boys beat In the main event, FTR will defend the ROH World Tag Team Championships against The Briscoes. Samoa Joe defends the ROH World TV Championship against Jay Lethal. Wheeler Yuta defends the ROH Pure Championship against Daniel Garcia. Mercedes Martinez defends the ROH Women's World Championship against Serena Deeb. And Rush will face Dragon Lee in a Battle of Brothers match.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.