Another Title Change Takes Place at ROH Death Before Dishonor

It looks like Death Before Dishonor is having a big impact on the state of Ring of Honor. Dalton Castle and the Boys defeated The Righteous to become the new ROH Six Man Tag Champions. Two title changes in two matches so far tonight. This is The Boys' first championship reign, though Castle once held the ROH Championship on his own.

Claudio Castagnoli also won a title tonight, defeating Jonathan Gresham to win the ROH World Championship. It was Castagnoli's first ROH world title win. The main event tonight will see FTR defend the ROH Tag Championships against The Briscoes.

We're following the show live tonight at Bleeding Cool, so head on over to our full results page to see who wins and who loses throughout the night.

Here's the rundown of the full Death Before Dishonor card:

Colt Cabana picked up the win in the first match of the Death Before Dishonor pre-show. Trustbusters defeated Shinobi Shadow Squad in the second match of the pre-show. In the third match of the pre-show, Brian Cage and Gates of Agony defeated Tony Deppen, Alex Zayne, and Black Christian. In the final match of the pre-show, Willow Nightingale got the win over Allysin Kay.

The Death Before Dishonor main card features seven matches, six of them for a title. The opening match already saw Claudio Castagnoli defeat Jonathan Gresham to win the ROH World Championship against Claudio Castagnoli. And in the second match, Dalton Castle and The Boys beat In the main event, FTR will defend the ROH World Tag Team Championships against The Briscoes. Samoa Joe defends the ROH World TV Championship against Jay Lethal. Wheeler Yuta defends the ROH Pure Championship against Daniel Garcia. Mercedes Martinez defends the ROH Women's World Championship against Serena Deeb. And Rush will face Dragon Lee in a Battle of Brothers match.