Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm: Frylock, Master Shake & Meatwad Are Back!

Back in May 2021, fans of Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Hunger Force learned that Master Shake, Frylock & Meatwad would be returning to our screens in film form. And then, nearly a year later, we learned that the official title would be Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. Which brings us to today's panel during the Adult Swim Festival Block Party in Philly, with series creators Matt Maiellaro & Dave Willis joining ATHF co-stars Carey Means (Frylock) & Dana Snyder (Master Shake) taking the stage to offer some intel on what fans can expect as well as unveil the first look at Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. And that's not all, because the film is coming to Digital, 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray on November 8, 2022, from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. In addition, the film will hit HBO Max and Adult Swim next year.

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm features everyone's favorite rascals, the Aqua Teens: the brainy Frylock, the mouthy Master Shake, the loveable Meatwad, and everyone's favorite perverted neighbor, Carl, as they split up then get back together to fight everyone's favorite corporate overlord, Amazin, led by everyone's favorite tech mogul, Neil (voiced by everyone's favorite Peter Serafinowicz) and his trusty scientist sidekick, Elmer (Paul Walter Hauser, who is everyone's favorite).

The film stars Carey Means ("Aqua Teen Hunger Force," "The Brak Show") as Frylock, Dana Snyder ("Aqua Teen Hunger Force," "Squidbillies") as Master Shake, and co-creator Dave Willis ("Squidbillies," "Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell") as Meatwad. The film also stars Peter Serafinowicz ("The Tick"), Paul Walter Hauser ("Black Bird"), Natasha Rothwell ("White Lotus"), Robert Smigel ("Bob's Burgers") and Tim Robinson ("Detroiters"). The movie was written and directed by series creators Willis and Maiellaro and produced by Williams Street Productions. In 2023, Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm will also be available for streaming on HBO Max and will air on Adult Swim. And just in case HBO Max is considering going "Batgirl" on the film, Willis already has a back-up plan in mind (though he's going to need a lot of lawn chairs and blankets):

Movie is done! If it gets cancelled, I will screen it for free in my back yard. https://t.co/FX7SAIJXzn — Dave Willis (@DaveWillis2) August 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm is priced to own on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack (USA $39.99 SRP; Canada $44.98 SRP) and Blu-ray (USA $29.98 SRP; Canada $39.99 SRP) as well as on Digital. Preorders will be available on August 7, 2022.