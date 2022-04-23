AquaDonk Side Pieces E06: The Cybernetic Ghost/Breakie B War Rages On

This is one of those rare moments when we don't mind being wrong. Instead of taking the weekend off, Matt Maiellaro & Dave Willis and Adult Swim's AquaDonk Side Pieces is keeping new episodes of the Aqua Teen Hunger Force digital spinoff rolling even into the weekend. While it's nice having Meatwad, Frylock, Master Shake, and Carl back in our lives, they've also brought some of their rogues' gallery off kinda-sorta big bads with them. And if there's one semi-recurring theme so far? Things don't always go so well for Carl (and that's being kind). So far, Handbanana, The Broodwrap, MC P Pants, The Mooninites, and Frat Aliens DP & Skeeter have had their turns in the spotlight. So who do we have on tap for Saturday?

And once again, just a quick reminder that the remaining episodes of AquaDonk Side Pieces will also be released daily on Adult Swim's YouTube channel at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT. Or (as we hope you've been doing all week) you can always just check us out every day as we share each chapter- like today's fifth episode that sees the return of… Breakdancing Robot & Harbinger of Doom, Breakie B! Set at the Powerpuff Mall, Carl and Master Shake are security guards who take a break from stealing change from the fountain to check out the Breakie B breakdancing robot. But thanks to Cybernetic Ghost, they're about to learn how Breakie B will bring about the end of the world. If only CG can get past them and that damn metal detector…

In yesterday's fifth episode, Frat Aliens DP and Skeeter take their pledges to Earth on a mission of great importance… more alcohol. And honestly, what could go wrong when a punch of fraternity aliens try to grab some beer from a gas station in the middle of the night… right?

And in this edition of Digital Death Cage (aka Episode 4), Samuel of the Cosmos' feelings on The Mooninites' "video game" Moon Master 9: Beware The Gorgotron aren't very good. And let's just say Ignignokt and Err don't take criticism very well:

In the third episode, Carl's about to enroll in MC P Pants University to learn how to take advantage of the elderly and gain financial independence along the way.

Here's a look back to the epic second episode, as The Broodwrap reveals its ingredients to Carl. Monkey spunk! Demonic puss! No sun-dried tomatoes! And so much more…

And in the first short, Carl begs Frylock for help after Handbanana inserts a tracking chip in his neck. For some reason, we can't get images of The Suicide Squad out of our heads… and a confession? We checked to see if they were selling Carl's necklace (because Handbanana is hysterical):