AquaDonk Side Pieces Episode 9 Pulls Disappearing Act: What Happened?

Okay, was it something we said? Are we suddenly not worthy? Okay, so some backstory to this unexpected mystery. If you've been following our posts for over the past week, then you know we've been covering Meatwad, Frylock, Master Shake, and Carl's return in Adult Swim's "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" spinoff AquaDonk Side Pieces from Matt Maiellaro & Dave Willis. Dropping daily at noon eastern time on Adult Swim's YouTube channel, the digital series also included the returns of Handbanana, The Broodwrap, MC P Pants, The Mooninites, Frat Aliens DP & Skeeter, Breakie B, The Plutonians (Oglethorpe & Emory), vampire slumlord Markula, Merlo the Magician & old sidekick, Unbelievable Ron. With today's episode, we saw the return of Happy Time Harry in Episode 9: "The Dumbest Doll of All"… and then we didn't. Because for some reason, the video was taken down and we're not sure why. Was it because Harry is suicidal and the episode was seen as making light of suicide? Was there some kind of behind-the-scenes legal rights issue we would probably have no clue about otherwise?

But if you're interested in seeing a moment or two from it, check out the clip official promo for AquaDonk Side Pieces:

In yesterday's episode, Merlo the Magician "recruits" Carl to help him enact revenge against his old sidekick, Unbelievable Ron:

In yesterday's seventh episode The Plutonians (Oglethorpe & Emory) learn why the "slumlord" part of vampire slumlord Markula's title is ten times more dangerous than the "vampire" part as they go hunting for a new secret hideout:

With the sixth episode set at the Powerpuff Mall, Carl and Master Shake are security guards who take a break from stealing change from the fountain to check out the Breakie B breakdancing robot. But thanks to Cybernetic Ghost, they're about to learn how Breakie B will bring about the end of the world. If only CG can get past them and that damn metal detector…

In yesterday's fifth episode, Frat Aliens DP and Skeeter take their pledges to Earth on a mission of great importance… more alcohol. And honestly, what could go wrong when a punch of fraternity aliens try to grab some beer from a gas station in the middle of the night… right?

And in this edition of Digital Death Cage (aka Episode 4), Samuel of the Cosmos' feelings on The Mooninites' "video game" Moon Master 9: Beware The Gorgotron aren't very good. And let's just say Ignignokt and Err don't take criticism very well:

In the third episode, Carl's about to enroll in MC P Pants University to learn how to take advantage of the elderly and gain financial independence along the way.

Here's a look back to the epic second episode, as The Broodwrap reveals its ingredients to Carl. Monkey spunk! Demonic puss! No sun-dried tomatoes! And so much more…

And in the first short, Carl begs Frylock for help after Handbanana inserts a tracking chip in his neck. For some reason, we can't get images of The Suicide Squad out of our heads… and a confession? We checked to see if they were selling Carl's necklace (because Handbanana is hysterical):