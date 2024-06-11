Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Arcane, netflix, season 2, teaser

Arcane: Emmy-Winning Animated Series Ending with Season 2 (TEASER)

Christian Linke, Alex Yee and Riot Games' Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Arcane will wrap up its run with Season 2 this November.

With the second season of Christian Linke & Alex Yee and Riot Games' Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Arcane set to roll out this November, we have some good news and some not-so-good news to pass along. Along with a new image gallery, Netflix has posted a new official teaser that does an excellent job showing us just how much the stakes have risen. As for that not-so-good news, the second season will also be the final chapter for Arcane. "'Arcane' is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche," Linke shared during a League Dev Update. "From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of 'Arcane' wraps up with this second season. But 'Arcane' is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra." Here's a look at the newest images that were released – with the new teaser waiting for you above.

Netflix's Arcane: The Road to Season 2

"I just watched the third episode of season 2 before my flight, so we're making progress on it. It is not ready yet, and there's two reasons for that. One, we want quality. We just don't want to rush," Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent shared in early 2023. And then there's the matter of the show's success, the level of which caught everyone by surprise. "Honestly, we didn't know if season 1 was gonna be a success. […] If I had known, we could have started season 2 way earlier. But we didn't know, so we kind of waited a bit. Now, we're paying the price. So, it's unfortunately not going to be this year," Laurent added. Nearly two months after winning the Emmy Award for Best Animated Program and with production on the second season underway, the Arcane team honored the one-year anniversary of the hit animated series with a message to the fans:

Linke was in attendance during the September ceremony to receive their Emmy Award. "Thank you for this. It's a big deal for us as we come from video games. It's been amazing to see the world embrace our characters and our stories, so thanks to Netflix, who believed in us from the beginning; thanks to Riot Games, who worked on the whole IP… and to all the people that have been with our game and League of Legends for the last 12 years or so who helped make it as big as it is now," Linke said.

Netflix's Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover, and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions, including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling. Animated by Fortiche Productions, Arcane also stars Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman, Elsa Davoine as Caitlyn, Reed Shannon as Ekko, Kevin Alejandro as Jayce, Brett Tucker as Singed, Mick Wingert as Heimerdinger, and Harry Lloyd as Viktor.

