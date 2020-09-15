Archer Cast Performs Season 3 "El Contador" Table Read for Good Cause

Normally, this would be the time when we would post another preview for the 11th season return of FXX/FX on Hulu's Archer to make sure everyone knew that Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin) is out of his coma and back on the scene starting Wednesday, September 16th. But this update's a little different because it's not about looking to the future but more about spending a little nostalgic time in the past- and for a good cause. The cast reunited via video for a table read of Season 3, Episode 5 "El Contador," when Cyril (Chris Parnell) finally made the leap to field agent as the team is tasked with bringing in the bounty on a South American drug lord, and Malory (Jessica Walter) looks to enforce a strict drug-testing policy (good luck). Best part? The online event was done to raise awareness and donations for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) foundation.

Here's a look at "Archer: A Very Special Archer Table Read":

In season 11 of FXX's comedy Archer, Sterling is ready to return to the spy world after a three-year coma. While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that? The others may not be ready for his return to throw a wrench in their well-oiled machine.

Executive producers Matt Thompson and Casey Willis revealed Archer would be returning to its "real world" after several coma-induced genre-themed seasons last summer. But as we mentioned above, after three seasons out of action Sterling Archer is returning to a world – and agency – that's passed him by. For Thompson and Willis, it gives them the opportunity to present an Archer that viewers haven't seen before. It's one thing when the screw-ups and bumbling are backed-up with the skills of a trained spy, but Archer finds himself at both a physical and psychological disadvantage.

As Thompson explains it, "The main thing is Archer and how lost he is. He feels everyone has left him behind. The only person who seems to give a f*** is Pam, and she's like, 'Hey, buddy, let's go get a drink, I still love you.' But everybody else treats him like an afterthought, he's not what he was, and he's actually making them worse at their jobs. He's in the way. And that exploration of truly something different for Archer as a character is exciting for us. So it's about him, and how having him back in the group forces change upon all of them." For Willis, it's about him no longer being the center of his own universe: "Archer can't understand how everything moved on without him; he's the center of the universe in his mind. And Archer is going to change throughout the season as well."