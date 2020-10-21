Archer Renewed for Season 12: FXX Series Sees Huge S11 Ratings Boost

Maybe all Sterling Archer needed was a little rest (and by "little," we mean "three-season") to get his mojo back? Whatever the case, something worked because the popular FXX series is getting picked up for a 12th season. The reason's pretty simple: since returning with an 11th season on September 16, the series has seen ratings increases among total viewers by 32% when compared to last season (with an average of 2.43 million total viewers per episode across linear and digital formats.

"Archer is back in a big way this season, with viewership up as the Emmy Award-winning spy series returns to its roots and begins to plot a 12th season next year," said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. "Our thanks to Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis, and the entire team at Floyd County Productions for keeping Archer as fun as ever and true to form. Together with its unbelievable voice cast, Archer is set to give fans another great season."

Created by Adam Reed, the series features a voice cast that includes H. Jon Benjamin as Archer, Aisha Tyler as super spy Lana Kane, Jessica Walter as Archer's mother and spymaster Malory Archer, Judy Greer as the surprisingly well-adjusted assistant Cheryl/Carol Tunt, Chris Parnell as the newly-minted alpha male Cyril Figgis, Amber Nash as the lovable comrade in arms Pam Poovey, Reed as the consummate professional Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the unscrupulous scientist Algernop Krieger. Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions executive produce, with the series produced by FX Productions.

In season 11 of FXX's comedy Archer, Sterling is ready to return to the spy world after a three-year coma. While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that? The others may not be ready for his return to throw a wrench in their well-oiled machine.