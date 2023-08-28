Posted in: FX, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: archer, FXX, preview, Season 14, trailer

Archer Season 14: Sterling's New Partner Knows Him a Little Too Well

With the final season kicking off this week, a mini-teaser for FXX's Archer shows just how well Sterling's new partner already knows him.

This week, it's the beginning of the end for Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin), Lana (Aisha Tyler), and The Agency as the 14th and final season of FXX's Archer gets underway. With Lana now in charge, the company's mission is clear: make the world a better place, make money while doing it, and still be able to look yourself in the mirror at the end of the day. A noble mission that may not be realistic – as we've seen from previously released previews. For this go-around, we revisit Natalie Dew's Zara Khan – whom we formally met in a previous teaser. In the following mini promo, we get to see more of Sterling & Zara's chemistry – and just how well Zara already knows her partner.

With the final run kicking off this Wednesday, August 30th, here's a look at the latest preview of the final run – followed by a look back at the official Season 14 trailer for FXX's Archer as well as some additional intel on what's to come:

Adding insult to chlamydia. The final season of FXX's Archer premieres Wednesday. Stream next day on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/Wm3xl8tbMW — Archer (@archerfxx) August 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

During an interview with ScreenRant from earlier this year, series star Chris Parnell (Cyril Figgis) discussed how the series shifted its focus & approach during Season 13 in light of the passing of the great Jessica Walters (Malory Archer). "I think you got a pretty good sense of the big shift that happened with season 13 without Mallory around, sadly, without Jessica," Parnell shared. And then he followed that up with an unexpected revelation about the animated series' future. "But yeah, I think it's gonna be more of us doing spy stuff, but we've just started recording season 14, so it remains to be seen what else is gonna happen," Parnell added.

FX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The 13th season also featured the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).

