Posted in: Arrow, CW, TV | Tagged: arrow, arrowverse, SAG-AFTRA, stephen amell, wga, writers' strike

Arrow Reunion Strike Vids, Stephen Amell Joins NYC Picket Lines & More

Stephen Amell joins SAG-AFTRA NYC picket lines, spoke with Marc Guggenheim the night before, and offered Arrow team his support.

Who knew that today would end up being as big of a day as it's been and continues to be when it comes to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes? Just yesterday, we learned that the WGA had been contacted by the AMPTP's negotiating team that they wanted to meet on Friday to resume talks – and (we're assuming) to offer their response to the WGA's proposal. Shifting to a different part of the pop culture universe, today is also a big day for the Arrow folks, with showrunner & executive producer Beth Schwartz (DC's Legends of Tomorrow), series creator Marc Guggenheim, and others putting the word out since last week that an "Arrow" Reunion Picket was set for Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. In and of itself, that's newsworthy enough. What elevated it was the questions marks surrounding series star Stephen Amell and if he would join the team on the picket line. Why? Because Amell spent a good chunk of the end of July and the beginning of August trying to do damage control from the fallout from his previous comments where he stated, "I do not support striking" (more on that below). But that was then. Today? Amell joined the SAG-AFTRA picket lines in NYC earlier today (check out some images here) – but didn't forget to reach out to his "Arrowverse" fam on the west coast.

Here's a look at the video from The Hollywood Reporter, with Guggenheim sharing that he spoke with Amell the night before and how Amell was picketing in NYC earlier today. In addition, Guggenheim shared that Amell sent him and Schwartz a message of support for the Arrow picket line:

And here's a look at Katie Cassidy and Schwartz at the reunion picket line, discussing today's efforts between the WGA and AMPTP, as well as what they have for a charity silent auction:

Looking Back at Arrow Star Stephen Amell's SAG-AFTRA Week

"I support my union, I do, and I stand with them, but I do not support striking, I don't," Amell shared during a recent convention appearance, offering a differing view from the majority of union members who voted to authorize SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher & leadership to call for a strike. "I think it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. And I think the thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I'm on ['Heels'], that premiered last night, I think it's myopic." Here's a look at a video from Amell's session at Galaxycon in Raleigh, NC, offering his thoughts on strikes and how he doesn't find them to be effective negotiating tactics – shared via social media by Pop Crave:

'Arrow' actor Stephen Amell says he doesn't support the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes: "I do not support striking. I don't. I think that it's a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating." pic.twitter.com/rMTjxYXD8n — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at Amell's Instagram post from offering a statement to clarify the matter (followed by a look at the full text):

Understandably, there has been a lot of reaction to the comments I made this weekend about our strike. To ensure there is no misunderstanding about my thoughts and intentions I'm providing what I actually said and clarity/context to ensure my feelings aren't unintentionally misinterpreted. We all know soundbites can be taken out of context and I have too much respect for my fellow union members to not clarify the record. What I actually said: 1 "I support my union, I do, and I stand with them." This doesn't need much clarity: My support is unconditional and I stand with them. What I actually said: 2 "I do not support striking, I don't." What this means in full context: I understand fundamentally why we're here. My off the cuff use of the word "support" is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course I don't like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do. What I said 3 "I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating." In full context: I'm an actor and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour. I emote, but I certainly don't think these issues are simple. Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job and I am grateful for all that they do. Despite some of my terrible early acting work, I assure you, I'm not a robot. From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we are striking, but that doesn't mean it isn't emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved. 4 "I think that thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I am on that that premiered last night, I think it is myopic" What I meant: Nothing about the strike is funny but if I may self deprecate for a moment. I have no clue what I was trying to say here and who says, "I think that thinking…?" Perhaps it was an inarticulate shoutout to our crew and cast, who mean the world to me. I'm simply sad that we don't have a chance to celebrate a show that all of us figuratively and I literally, broke my back for. As I said from the jump, I want to ensure that my thoughts and intentions are not misconstrued. This situation reminds of the proverb, "the road to hell is paved with good intentions," which apparently, after reading a limited amount of the commentary, is a place many of you would like me to visit. However, at least for the foreseeable future, I choose to stand with my union. When you see me on a picket line please don't whip any hard fruit. – Stephen

In the following clip from Amell's virtual visit to the offices of TMZ as he continued attempting to clarify his views, Amell continued his attempts to clarify how he reconciles supporting SAG-AFTRA while not supporting the strike. Interestingly enough, Amell doesn't address why not being in favor if the strike would equate to publically downplaying its effectiveness as a negotiating tool. In addition, nothing in the clip covers how Amell would handle dealing with studio & streaming reps who refuse to return to the negotiating table – how he would get them to change their minds.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!