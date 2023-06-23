Posted in: Arrow, CW, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: arrow, arrowverse, oliver queen, stephen amell, the cw

Arrow: Stephen Amell Does Right by Kid; No Supervillain Origin Story

Arrow star Stephen Amell did the right thing after a literal run-in at the airport - and prevented a possible supervillain origin story.

Every now and then, we get to cover something that's a little off the beaten path when it comes to our usual coverage – and we're big fans of that because it keeps things from getting stale, boring & routine. In the case of Arrow star Stephen Amell, we get to dip our toe back into the Arrowverse in a very personal way. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Amell posted a message to a kid who he accidentally ran into at the Seattle airport while trying to grab a connecting flight. In reaching out to the young man in question, Amell not only apologized but also made him a very compelling offer. Now, why are we covering this? Because when you read how Amell describes it went down, you'll realize that it has all of the makings of a supervillain origin story – but Amell knew better. "This tweet goes out to the kid — who was watching the pilot of 'Arrow' — that I almost flattened whilst sprinting through the Seattle airport trying to catch my connecting flight," Amell shared. "I'm really sorry, and I hope your shoulder is ok. If at any point you need me to show up and threaten people or talk you up to a young lady, I'm there. Full suit." I hope we get a resolution to all of this – and I hope the kid takes him up on the "full suit" offer.

Here's a look at Amell's tweet from earlier today – followed by a look back at Amell's thoughts on his Arrowverse run and what the future might hold for him regarding the role:

This tweet goes out to the kid — who was watching the pilot of Arrow — that I almost flattened whilst sprinting through the Seattle airport trying to catch my connecting flight. I'm really sorry and I hope your shoulder is ok. If at any point you need me to show up and threaten… — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Stephen Amell on Arrowverse Experience; Maybe More Oliver Queen?

During an interview from back in April of this year, Amell offered an interesting tease when asked if he would be interested in donning the spandex again – for either the MCU or DCU. Following that, Oliver Queen's real-world alter-ego sums up his Arrowverse experience.

"I don't know," Amell responded when asked about a "super" future in either Marvel Studios or DC Studios' respective cinematic universes. "That would be a slightly challenging thing for DC. I still look exactly like the character that I played for close to 10 years now. You never know about these things. I am somewhat hesitant to pine about theoretical jobs in the future, only because whenever something pops up in my life – be it 'Arrow' or 'Heels' – by the Tuesday or Wednesday when it is hitting the trades, that Monday, I have never heard of the project before. I love the genre." And that's when Amell dropped a very interesting ending to his answer: "I've said this before, but there might be more fun stuff to do with Oliver Queen. So we will see." Hmmm…

As for what he will be walking away from his Arrowverse experience with, Amell looks to Arrow and what the superhero series horizon was like before the show premiered 11 years ago – and how it looks now as the Arrowverse gets set to write its final chapters. "I just lean into our show. This has become a very popular genre on television, and it wasn't a popular genre or didn't have a great track record when we premiered in 2012," Amell explained. "I think we accomplished a lot under very challenging circumstances. As we moved through the seasons, the expectations were that the episodes would get bigger and better and grander in scope. In reality, the longer you go, the quicker you are making them. We did an awful lot when sometimes there wasn't a lot to work with, and we should be proud of that. I think we really defined an era on television, the entire Arrowverse, and not just our show."

