Arrowverse Crossover: Batwoman Debuts Clayface; Evil Superman Origins

While the five-part kick-off to The CW's The Flash Season 8 proved to be a ton of time-twisting fun that included a number of new (like Tony Curran's Despero) and familiar faces (like Brandon Routh's Ray Palmer aka The Atom), "Armageddon" wasn't exactly the kind of Arrowverse crossover fans had been hoping for and have grown accustomed to seeing ("Crisis" spoils you like that). Unfortunately, as was the case with a number of shows across the pop culture landscape, COVID-19 and all of the productions delays & shutdowns that resulted from it forced a lot of creative folks to have to think on the fly, and work their magic with limited resources. Well, just because another mega-crossover can't happen on the screen this year (at least that we know of), Arrowverse fans can look forward to their favorite heroes joining together on the printed page when Earth-Prime kicks off this April. Now we know what you're thinking. That this is just another example of a TV series being adapted to comics that has nothing really to do with or impact what's going on with the show itself. While that may be true in some instances, that's not the case this time. The upcoming three-month, six-issue event is officially part of Arrowverse canon, approved by The CW television show producers. Each issue is written or co-written by creative talent from the shows, with bonus material by cast members of the shows as well as teasers providing clues to the nature of the final crossover in the sixth & final issue.

Things kick off on April 5th with Earth-Prime #1 (The CW's "Batwoman") and then pick back up on April 19th with Earth-Prime #2 (The CW's "Superman & Lois"), with each issue offering cover art by Kim Jacinto as well as photo variant covers based on each respective show. Following that, the spotlight shifts to DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, and The Flash before the heroes are brought together for an epic crossover conclusion. Now here's a look at what you can expect from the first two issues… oh, and in case we didn't make this clear enough before?

Earth-Prime #1 (The CW's "Batwoman"): Ryan Wilder, aka Batwoman, makes her costumed comic book debut in a story co-written by series writers Natalie Abrams and Kelley Larson, plus series cast member Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox/Batwing), with art by Clayton Henry. Ever since the tech that created many of Batman's rogues hit the streets, Ryan Wilder has been running herself ragged trying to contain the new villains popping up around Gotham City. But when Clayface's (making his CW debut) mud binds itself to a local high schooler, Batwoman will need help from an unexpected source to contain this muddy foe! Also, follow how Luke Fox balances his life as a superhero and a boyfriend!

Earth-Prime #2 (The CW's "Superman & Lois"): Superman & Lois series writers Adam Mallinger, Jai Jamison, and Andrew Wong join DC fan-favorite artists Tom Grummett and Norm Rapmund in a story spotlighting Clark Kent and Lois Lane's first anniversary. Trying to celebrate their marital bliss is never easy when you're a superhero husband and news reporter wife; especially when world-saving and creating hard-hitting stories continue to spoil your plans! Plus, the true origins of the evil Superman from John Henry Irons' world are finally revealed!