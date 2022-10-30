Arrowverse: Javicia Leslie Goes from DCU to MCU for "Stormy" Halloween

First, we had Javicia Leslie's impressive run as Ryan Wilder on The CW's still-painfully-missed Arrowverse series, Batwoman. And then, about a week ago, rumblings surfaced and were confirmed by sources that Leslie has joined the cast of the ninth & final season of Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash in a role that has definitely not been confirmed as "Red Death" or anything like that. With Leslie having more than proven herself on the DCU side of things with the Arrowverse, who can blame her for wanting to see what life is like on the MCU side as beloved X-Men leader Ororo Munroe, aka Storm? And while it's being done in honor of the Halloween season, after seeing it? Maybe Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige needs to pick up the pace when it comes to bringing the X-Men formally into the MCU.

Now here's a look at Leslie's amazing transformation into Storm, along with a list of everyone involved who helped bring the magic to life (and who are definitely worth a follow):

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race," said showrunner & EP Eric Wallace in a statement back in August when the news was first announced. "So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make 'The Flash' such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world." Back at the beginning of October, Patton shared some preliminary thoughts on the final season though admitting, "I don't know a lot" regarding specifics on the ninth season. "But I think it's going be very Barry and Iris-heavy, obviously, to send them off in a way that will please the fans. They have a legacy to fulfill," Patton continued, "so hopefully, we'll get to that. I'm eager to see [what happens], as well."