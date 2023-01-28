Arrowverse: Jon Cryer Pitched Legion of Doom Series Post-"Crisis" Jon Cryer (Arrowverse Lex Luthor) shared via Twitter that he pitched Warner Bros. on a Legion of Doom series post-Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Earlier this week, we checked in with Jon Cryer (Arrowverse's Lex Luthor) as he congratulated & had a nice back-and-forth Twitter exchange with actor/director Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead, Clarice), who's been cast as Lex Luthor in The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois. Now, we're checking back in with him as he shared a very interesting behind-the-scenes tidbit on a series pitch he made to Warner Bros. TV during the mega-crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths."

Cutting across Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow and running between December 2019 and January 2020, the five-part crossover event included an ending with Barry Allen/The Flash and the other remaining heroes (including the Arrowverse version of Hoechlin's Superman) meeting at the old S.T.A.R. Labs hangar (from the "Invasion!" crossover), which was redesigned to serve as a meeting place for the heroes… a "Hall of Justice," so to speak. But as cool as a "Justice League" made up of the Arrowverse's "Super Friends" would've been, Cryer thought that the team should have a group to counter their heroic efforts. Taking to Twitter, the actor shared that he pitched WBTV on the idea of a series focusing on the Legion of Doom. With Cryer's Luthor fronting the big bads, who would you have as a member of the legion? Let us know in the comments below (we're going with Tom Cavanagh's Eobard Thawne / Reverse-Flash).

After the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover I pitched Warner Bros on a Legion of Doom series. Wasn't meant to be, I guess. 😔 https://t.co/XSVAbL99Vh — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) January 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Returning on March 14th, the third season of The CW's Superman & Lois opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan.

Cudlitz's Lex Luthor is known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knows who Lex truly is: a brutal psychopath who terrorizes anyone he crosses paths with. When Lex debuts this season, it's been years since he dropped out of the public eye, and he's re-emerging hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him — Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch).