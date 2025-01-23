Posted in: Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, Attack On Titan, Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK

Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK English Dub Hits Theatres Feb 10th

Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK, the movie compiling the finale of the hit series, is hitting theatres on Feb 10th with an English dub.

Article Summary Experience Attack on Titan's epic finale with THE LAST ATTACK in theaters on February 10th for one night only.

Enjoy the English and Japanese dubs, capturing every dramatic moment of the global anime sensation.

Witness Eren Jaeger’s struggle as he plans the "Rumbling" to eradicate all life, with former allies in pursuit.

Catch up on the entire Attack on Titan saga (streaming now on Crunchyroll) and relive the intense journey.

Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK, the feature film that compiles the finale episodes of the hit anime, will premiere in theatres for one day only on February 10th. The 145-minute film brings together the last two episodes of the critically acclaimed anime series into one monumental theatrical experience so fans can relive the epic finale of the global anime sensation on the big screen. Not only that, it will have a feature in both a Japanese and English dub so that fans have the option of hearing the characters scream emotionally in English. Hear the anime equivalent of Game of Thrones in English, and unlike Game of Thrones, it has a proper ending! An ending that the studio can't stop trotting out to us as often as possible!

Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK brings together the last two episodes of the highly acclaimed anime series in a theatrical experience, delivering the epic finale in a colossal-sized omnibus film. Humanity lived quietly behind massive walls built to protect themselves from the threat of monstrous creatures called Titans. Their century of peace was shattered by an attack on their city that left a young child, Eren Jaeger, motherless and vowing revenge on the Titans. Years after joining the Survey Corps, Eren finds himself facing a deadly foe and ultimately gains a special ability that unveils a new truth about the world he knows…

After venturing beyond the walls and being separated from his comrades, Eren finds himself inspired by this new truth and plots the "Rumbling," a terrifying plan to eradicate every living thing in the world. With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, a motley crew of Eren's former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission. The only question is, can they stop him?

Debuting in 2013, Attack on Titan has become both a critical and commercial success worldwide, garnering praise for its dark themes, stunning animation, and deep intellectual and emotional themes. Often regarded as one of the defining animes of a generation, the series has been ranked #23 on the top 250 TV shows of all time on IMDb (as rated by IMDB users), and three of the seasons have received a 100% critic's score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK, the Japanese and English dubs, will be in theatres for one night only on February 10th. The rest of the series is streaming on Crunchyroll, so you can experience all the screaming.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!