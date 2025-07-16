Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Adds ODDTAXI, Spice and Wolf Reboot Blu-Rays for October

Crunchyroll announced more titles for their huge October Blu-Ray release lineup, including ODDTAXI and the new version of Spice & Wolf.

Article Summary Crunchyroll unveils its October 2025 Blu-ray releases, headlined by ODDTAXI and Spice and Wolf reboot

ODDTAXI gets its first North American Blu-ray release, complete with exclusive special features

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf reboot lands with Limited Edition art cards and extras

Release highlights also include Mushoku Tensei S2 Part 2, HAIKYU!!, and new SteelBook editions

Crunchyroll is releasing some big titles coming to physical media for October, as ever, including some welcome additions. Arriving on Blu-ray for the first time outside of Japan comes the murder mystery series ODDTAXI, which will be available to own on October 7 from Crunchyroll in North America. Produced by OLM (Pokémon; The Apothecary Diaries; Komi Can't Communicate), ODDTAXI was honored at the 6th Annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards for Best Protagonist and Best Director, Baku Kinoshita (The Last Blossom), as well as Best Anime Series by IGN in 2021, with their own Mitchell Saltzman exclaiming the series to have "…incredible writing, deeply developed and memorable characters, and a unique art style…".

ODDTAXI: This town should look familiar, but suddenly, it's not. The taxi driver Odokawa lives a very mundane life. He has no family, doesn't really hang out with others, and he's an oddball who is narrow-minded and doesn't talk much. The only people he can call his friends are his doctor, Gouriki, and his classmate from high school, Kakibana. All of his patrons seem to be slightly odd themselves. The college student who wants to be noticed online, Kabasawa. A nurse with secrets, Shirakawa. A comedy duo, the Homosapiens… All these mundane conversations somehow lead to a girl who's gone missing.

ODDTAXI– Special Features

Textless Opening & Ending Songs

Promo Videos & Commercials

Crunchyroll will also be producing two Limited Edition Blu-ray box sets this October. Spice and Wolf: MERCHANT MEETS THE WISE WOLF Season 1 Part 1 will contain three art cards when it releases on October 7. And Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 will come packaged with a 120-page art book – featuring interviews, character profiles, a monster encyclopedia, setting art, and more – as well as eight metallic character art cards when it streets on October 21. Both titles will also receive a Standard Edition releases.

Spice and Wolf: MERCHANT MEETS THE WISE WOLF Season 1 Part 1: Lawrence is a traveling merchant selling various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day, he arrives at a village and meets a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of an animal! Her name is Holo the Wisewolf, and she brings bountiful harvests. She wishes to return to her homeland, and Lawrence offers to take her. Now, the once-lonely merchant and the once-lonely wisewolf begin their journey north.

Spice and Wolf: MERCHANT MEETS THE WISE WOLF Season 1 Part 1 – Limited Edition Exclusives 3 Art Cards



Spice and Wolf: MERCHANT MEETS THE WISE WOLF Season 1 Part 1 – Special Features Wise Wolf Holo's Watch Channel (Mini Anime) Textless Opening & Ending Songs Promo Videos



Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2: When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a truck, his story doesn't end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he's always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he's always dreamed of, he's embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 – Limited Edition Exclusives 120-page Art Book 8 Metallic Art Cards



Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 – Special Features Textless Opening & Ending Songs



Crunchyroll October 2025 Blu-Ray Release Schedule

Check out the full list of October 2025 home entertainment offerings coming to North America from Crunchyroll below. Everything will be available to pre-order through the Crunchyroll Store or other retailers as listed, along with many more home video offerings. (Click the links for more details and specs for each title.) Sports anime fans can also look forward to bringing home the heart-pumping volleyball movie HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle, which will receive a special Blu-ray SteelBook on October 21. SteelBook collectors can also look forward to re-releases of OVERLORD Seasons 1-3 and RoboTech – The Macross Saga. There's also the Limited Edition Blu-ray box set for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 1 Part 2 will be available on October 21. Additionally, Let This Grieving Soul Retire Part 1, The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan, and many more will be released on Blu-ray from Crunchyroll.

OCTOBER 7, 2025

OCTOBER 14, 2025

OCTOBER 21, 2025

OCTOBER 28, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!