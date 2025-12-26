Posted in: Movies, Opinion, Paramount+, TV, TV | Tagged: avatar, Avatar The Last Airbender, opinion

Paramount Undercuts Its Netflix Argument Moving "Avatar" Film to P+

By moving the "Avatar" film, The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, from theaters to streaming, Paramount undercuts its Netflix argument.

Earlier this week, we learned that Paramount+ would now be the exclusive home for Avatar Studios' animated work. If you're a fan of Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko's animated Avatar: The Last Airbender universe, that news was a mixed bag of emotions. On the plus side, that means we should expect a really strong push for Avatar: Seven Havens – the third in the "Avatarverse," following the original and "The Legend of Korra." But if you were excited about checking out the upcoming film The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender in theaters, the news was not good. Instead of hitting the big screen in October 2026, the film will premiere on the streaming service, an odd move considering Paramount Skydance's current situation. In the midst of a bidding war with Netflix over Warner Bros. Discovery's ownership, Paramount has accused Netflix of seeking to undermine the theater-going experience; a move like this would seem to undercut that argument.

One person who is definitely not happy with the decision is animator Tom Barkel, who took to social media to express his feelings about the film moving to streaming. "Regarding The Legend of Aang going straight to streaming: I'm devastated. As both a massive fan and an artist on the movie, it's heartbreaking," Barkel wrote. "Everything I've seen from this film has been absolutely gorgeous, it really was made to be seen on the big screen." On the same day that the move to Paramount+ was announced, we also learned that Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Dee Bradley Baker, Peta Sergeant, Freida Pinto, and Ke Huy Quan have joined a cast that includes Dave Bautista, Eric Nam, Jessica Matten, Dionne Quan, Román Zaragoza, and Steven Yeun.

Avatar: Seven Havens – What We Know So Far

With DiMartino and Konietzko directly involved, the new animated series "Seven Havens" is described as being "set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm." The description of the series continues: "A young Earthbender discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra — but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization's last strongholds collapse."

"The Avatar Universe has captivated audiences for two decades, and Paramount+ is proud to be the exclusive streaming home for its beloved animated incarnation," shared Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+. "'The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender' and 'Avatar: Seven Havens' represent the next evolution of storytelling from Avatar Studios—bringing together remarkable talent both in front of and behind the camera to deliver the epic adventures and emotional depth fans have come to expect."

