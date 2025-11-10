Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: avatar, Avatar The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender Wraps Final Season; Season 2 News "Soon"

Filming has wrapped on the third and final season of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, with Season 2 news "coming very soon."

Five months after Gordon Cormier (Aang), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Miya Cech (Toph), Kiawentiio (Katara), Dallas Liu (Zuko), Elizabeth Yu (Azula), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Uncle Roh), and Daniel Dae Kim (Fire Lord Ozai) let fans know that filming on the second season of Netflix and Showrunners Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani's series adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender had wrapped filming and that production on the third season was already underway, the end has finally arrived. In a social media post on Monday that included a look at the cast, it was announced that filming had wrapped on the third and final season. In addition, the post teased that "exciting Season 2 updates are coming very soon."

Speaking of Season 3, Jon Jon Briones (Ratched, Hadestown, The Last Voyage of the Demeter) has been cast as Piandao, with Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves, Legends of the Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon) tapped for the role of Hama and Adam Beach (Government Cheese, A Cut Above) on board as Hakoda for the final run.

That's a wrap on Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2! The time of Sozin's comet draws near. Season 3 is now in production! pic.twitter.com/Esx3ZOOGAq — Netflix (@netflix) May 20, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

Chin Han (Mortal Kombat), Hoa Xuande (The Sympathizer), Justin Chien (The Brothers Sun), Amanda Zhou (Spinning Out), Crystal Yu (Doctor Who), Kelemete Misipeka (Sons of Thunder), Lourdes Faberes (The Sandman), and Rekha Sharma (Yellowjackets) have joined the cast for the second season. Terry Chen (Lucky Star, Jessica Jones, House of Cards), Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness, Between the Temples, Ghostlight), Lily Gao (Blue Sun Palace, Twisted Metal, Slip), Madison Hu (The Brothers Sun, Boogeyman), and Dichen Lachman (Severance, Jurassic World: Dominion, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) have joined the cast for the second season. They join Miya Cech, who was officially announced as Toph back in September 2024.

Here's a look back at the video of the cast returning to start work on the second season – including the table read – that was released by Netflix back in September 2024:

