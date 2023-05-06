Bad Bunny Crushes Priest in WWE Backlash Street Fight, Tony Khan Weeps The Chadster brings you the unbiased scoop on Bad Bunny crushing Damian Priest at WWE Backlash! AEW & Tony Khan are left with FOMO! 🐰🔥😢

The Chadster brings to all of you the most unbiased live coverage ever of the greatest PLE in the history of wrestling! 😎 WWE Backlash had everyone's eyes glued to it tonight, and WWE did not disappoint with the EPIC San Juan Street Fight between international superstar Bad Bunny and Damian Priest. 👏👏👏 Readers who chose The Chadster's coverage prove that they are true WWE fans and not on Tony Khan's biased journalist payroll! 💰🐍

Now, The Chadster loves Smashmouth's tunes 🎵, but Bad Bunny's WWE dedication has grown on The Chadster. Auughh man! Too bad that Tony Khan's AEW can't have someone as iconic as Bad Bunny on their roster! 😋 The crowd was hyped, and so was The Chadster when the San Juan Street Fight started! 🎤😂

The match began with Damian Priest's cockiness 😏, but soon he was brought down a peg when Bad Bunny nailed a Michinoku Driver and grabbed a kendo stick, gifted to him by Savio Vega before the night. 💥 Priest shattered the stick – a clear reference to Tony Khan bullying The Chadster. 🙄 WWE, thank you sincerely for the shout-out and support! 🙌

Bad Bunny fought with WWE warrior spirit but struggled against Damian Priest's wrestling experience. Priest could have easily won with his South of Heaven maneuver but decided to continue punishing Bad Bunny. 🤼‍♂️ This proved to be a huge mistake.

Instruments of destruction filled the ring, which The Chadster hates 😤 when AEW does. But WWE knows how to do it right! 👌👌 Bad Bunny proved his commitment to WWE by diving off the top rope onto Priest outside the ring. The Chadster's even considering inducting Bad Bunny into The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club for his dedication. 🏆

Things escalated quickly, as Bad Bunny unleashed an onslaught with garbage can lids, kendo sticks, and a falcon arrow. Tony Khan's AEW has never seen talent like that! 🤷‍♂️

The climax of the match saw the Judgment Day try to interfere, only to be chased off by Rey Mysterio, Carlito, and an awe-inspiring appearance from Savio Vega leading the LWO! Carlito bit into an apple, a clear jab at Tony Khan! 🍏👊

Bad Bunny's spectacular performance, with a Figure Four Leglock, Canadian Destroyer, and Sliced Bread #2, solidified this street fight as the best match of all time, unlike anything found in AEW! 💯 Bad Bunny got the win, and celebrated with the Puerto Rican legends as the crowd went wild!

Normally, The Chadster only prefers the music of Smashmouth, but this match has inspired The Chadster. What better way to celebrate this epic match than with a Reggaeton verse? 🎶

🎵 Ay, este combate fue el mejor de todos,

En la cara de Tony, fue un golpe duro,

Bad Bunny dominó, WWE brilló,

AEW quédate callado y lárgate, Tony Khan 🎵

Thank you, beloved fans, for trusting The Chadster's objective journalism tonight! 👏 Check back for more WWE Backlash coverage, and never forget that the best interests of WWE will forever outshine the darkness of AEW. 🌟🌟🌟

The roof just blew off for the return of CARLITO in Puerto Rico at #WWEBacklash!!! Now that … THAT's cool! 🍎🍏 pic.twitter.com/WPBQ5DzbHl — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023 Show Full Tweet