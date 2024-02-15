Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: BAFTA, david tennant, doctor who, taylor swift

BAFTAs Host David Tennant Lives with "Swifties": No Taylor Swift Jokes

Taylor Swift fans won't have to worry about any jokes from BAFTAs host David Tennant - he has "Swifties" at home he would have to answer to.

We all remember what happened last month with actor/comedian Jo Koy and how he did as Golden Globes 2024 host. It wasn't good. While there were a number of examples to make the point, it was a joke that hit on the personal life of Taylor Swift that got a whole lot of attention – especially because of Swift's reaction. "As you know, we came on after a football doubleheader. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift — I swear." Referring to the network's NFL game prior to the telecast (Philadelphia Eagles & New York Giants), Koy went personal with a twist at the end, referencing Swift's appearances at NFL games in support of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player (and now Super Bowl champ) Travis Kelce. The camera panned over to Swift, who did not look too thrilled as she sipped from her glass – and Koy heard about it (and other moments that went flat) for days. It's a moment that isn't lost on David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch), with the actor set to host the 2024 EE BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Film Awards this Sunday, February 18th.

Speaking with Variety heading into the weekend, Tennant was asked if the reaction that Koy received sparked any fears of jokes bombing during the BAFTAs – and it's safe to say that Swift shouldn't have any concerns. "Not being a comic, I feel, gives me slight cover. I'm not really expected to be good at any of that stuff. I'm just there to hold it all together," Tennant shared – before adding that there are some Swifties at home he would have to answer to if he joked about Swift. "And don't diss Tay Tay – I think is the lesson to be learned. I live in a house of Taylor Swift fans, so I know better."

"I had fun. You know, it was a moment that I'll always remember. It's a tough room. It was a hard job, I'm not going to lie…I'd be lying if [I said] it doesn't hurt. I hit a moment there where I was like, 'Ah.' Hosting is just a tough gig. Yes, I'm a stand-up comic, but that hosting position it's a different style. I kind of went in and did the writer's thing. We had 10 days to write this monologue. It was a crash course. I feel bad, but I got to still say I loved what I did," Koy shared during an interview earlier today with GMA3: What You Need to Know last month.

Then the conversation turned to any specific moments that stood out to the actor/comedian as particularly not hitting – and that's when Koy addressed the Taylor Swift joke. "I think it was when the Taylor [Swift] one was just a little flat… It was a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL… I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn't have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn't come out that way," Koy explained. As for the possibility of him hosting other awards shows again, Koy didn't sound like he would be jumping at the chance any time soon. "That's a tough gig, I'm not going to lie. I love the art of standup. It was cool the opportunity came to me, but hosting is just a beast. That's about it," he responded.

"It was a weird joke, I guess" Comedian #JoKoy reacts to criticisms about his performance when hosting Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, specifically when he made a joke about #TaylorSwift. pic.twitter.com/vDYHwJvZPv — GMA3: What You Need To Know (@ABCGMA3) January 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!