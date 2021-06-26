Baron Corbin is Depressed… And You Should All Be Ashamed

Baron Corbin is feeling down in the dumps after losing his crown to Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE Smackdown. Corbin may no longer be a king — according to the laws of crown ownership as laid out in the WWE rulebook — but he will always be the Ratings King of Friday Nights in The Chadster's heart. That's of little solace to the former King of Smackdown, however, who feels "despondent" according to an interview with WWE.com following the coronation of Nakamura last night.

Corbin reacted with silence when asked if he felt like his career was slipping away from him. When asked how much he lost in investments, he responded: "Hundreds. hundreds of thousands of dollars. I mean, I was a wealthy man. Now?" Then he returned to sitting with his head in hands.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Baron Corbin is completely despondent: SmackDown Exclusive, June 25, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdOEZNPKqng)

Yes, it's true that Corbin did lose to Nakamura every week for the last two months, so he probably had the crown thing coming. But did he deserve for Rick Boogs to taunt him with his musical abilities? Did Corbin deserve for the WWE Universe to ignore Corbin's many tweets about cooking meats while showering affection on other cooking wrestlers like Renee Paquette? No. But Rick Boogs and the disrespectful fans who have never shown Corbin the respect he deserves don't care about any of that.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Coronation of Kingsuke Nakamura: SmackDown, June 25, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WNkJAvC8QtU)

Now, Baron Corbin is broke, the natural result of financial disaster that comes with losing your wrestling crown. And worst of all, despite being known for his never-say-die attitude before, Corbin is letting it get to him. And it's your fault. The Chadster loves you, Baron Corbin, and if there's anything he can do, like start a GoFundMe page to recoup your lost investments, don't hesitate to let The Chadster know. The Chadster isn't taking it personally that you have yet to take The Chadster up on his offer of coming over for a BBQ, so don't feel like that should prevent you from reaching out to The Chadster if you need to borrow a few bucks. And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!