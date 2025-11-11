Posted in: TV, Warner Animation Group | Tagged: Batman, harley quinn, Kevin Conroy

Batman: Strong Honors Kevin Conroy, Marking 3 Years Since His Passing

Tara Strong marked three years since the passing of legendary Batman actor Kevin Conroy, leaving a "bat-sized hole" in her heart.

It's been more than a quarter century since Tara Strong made her animated DC debut in The New Batman Adventures as part of what many argue is part of a golden age of the Caped Crusader, thanks in part to the legendary talents of the late Kevin Conroy, who many can argue brought prominence and prestige to the role in revitalizing the hero the way that Michael Keaton did the same on the live-action front for the Tim Burton films and beyond. The voice actor, who passed away in 2022, began voicing the roles of the DC superhero and his alter ego, Bruce Wayne, in 1992's Batman: The Animated Series, which was created by Bruce Timm, to capitalize on the renewed interest sparked by the Burton films. Strong, who originally voiced Batgirl and her alter ego, Barbara Gordon, joined the series' first spinoff, The New Batman Adventures (1997-1999), which expanded on TAS following its original run from 1992-1995. The actress paid tribute on social media.

Batman: Tara Strong Pays Tribute to Kevin Conroy and the "Bat-Shaped Hole" Left in Her Heart.

Sharing a couple of real-life photos along with a still of their signature characters of Batgirl and Batman, Strong wrote, tagging her co-star, "You left me 3 years ago today. My #Batman [RealKevinConroy], it still doesn't feel real, it definitely doesn't feel right. There's a bat-shaped hole in my heart forever. 🦇💔" Conroy and Strong worked together on several Batman/DC-related projects, with Strong also taking over for the late Arleen Sorkin as the primary voice of Harley Quinn, a character originally introduced in TAS, in addition to the various incarnations of Barbara Gordon from her status as Batgirl and Oracle. Conroy would last play Batman in three projects, released posthumously in 2024 with Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Player First's MultiVersus, and the WB animated feature Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three, where he would be opposite TAS holdover, Mark Hamill, who voiced Joker, one last time.

You left me 3 years ago today. My #Batman @RealKevinConroy it still doesn't feel real, it definitely doesn't feel right. There's a bat shaped hole in my heart forever. 🦇💔 pic.twitter.com/c3BvD3YP5f — tara strong (@tarastrong) November 10, 2025 Show Full Tweet

