Batman: The Audio Adventures Season 2 Previews Harley Quinn & Joker

What would New York Comic Con (NYCC) weekend be without some Batman content? Because that's exactly what we got on Friday with the release of the second season of DC's Batman: The Audio Adventures. Created by Dennis McNicholas (Saturday Night Live) and presented in the style of an old-fashioned radio play, the new season sees Jeffrey Wright returning as Bruce Wayne & Batman as Gotham's criminal underworld edges closer to its breaking point. And just in case your new to all of it, we have two excellent previews to pass along to you.

Joining Wright in the audio drama cast is Ike Barinholtz as Two-Face; Rosario Dawson as Catwoman; Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn; Bobby Moynihan as The Penguin and Bat-Mite; John Leguizamo as The Riddler; Seth Meyers as Jack Ryder; Brooke Shields as Vicki Vale; Brent Spiner as The Joker; Kenan Thompson as Commissioner Gordon; Alan Tudyk as Alfred; Melissa Villaseñor as Robin; Bradley Whitford as Scarecrow; and Chris Parnell as the narrator. Now here's a look at two new previews for the audio drama series:

A tale of life and death in Gotham City continues. Here's a preview of what's to come in the second season of DC's Batman: The Audio Adventures. Stream now on @hbomax. #DCatNYCC pic.twitter.com/4nGPXXKbJO — Batman (@Batman) October 7, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Gotham City. A seething cauldron of crime and corruption about to boil over. Tune-in to the latest season of DC's Batman: The Audio Adventures, now streaming on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/Q6PPWjGX5e — Batman (@Batman) October 7, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Currently streaming on HBO Max, here's a look back at the original audio preview for Batman: The Audio Adventures:

In Season 2 of "Batman: The Audio Adventures," Gotham City's cauldron of crime and corruption is about to boil over. While The Joker remains at large, criminal kingpins and former rivals The Penguin and Two-Face have joined forces – and the mysterious narco-terrorist known as Scarecrow remains unidentified, even as his chemical nightmares plague the city. The schism between Batman and Catwoman grows ever larger as both escalate their separate wars on crime, threatening dire consequences for both. And Harleen Quinzel (aka Harley Quinn) is living for a love that's slowly killing her, just waiting for inspiration to strike.