Batman: The Brave and the Bold: DeMatteis on Show's 14th Anniversary

Writer J.M. DeMatteis has had a long history with the TV animated worlds of DC and Marvel while taking the occasional live-action project. His first major DC TV gig was the live-action syndicated Superboy which starred Gerard Christopher that ran for four seasons from 1988-1992. One of the animated projects he's most grateful for is the animated Batman: The Brave and the Bold, which premiered in 2008 on Cartoon Network and ran three seasons ending in 2011.

J.M. DeMatteis Celebrates 14 Years of Batman: The Brave and the Bold

DeMatteis celebrated his time on the show on Twitter writing, "Today is the anniversary of the debut the BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD animated series. I wrote 8 episodes of B&B and the show remains one of my absolute favorite TV gigs, thanks, in no small part, to [James Tucker], who guided the B&B ship so expertly." Tucker and Michael Jelenic created the series based on the Bill Finger and Bob Kane characters. The series, the first by Warner Bros Animation to be broadcast in high definition, embraced the more traditional look for the Caped Crusader and found him regularly teaming up with other DC heroes and other Warner Bros-owned characters like Scooby Doo.

Batman: The Brave and the Bold's Versatile Cast

The series starred Diedrich Bader (Office Space), who not only voiced the title character and his alter ego, Bruce Wayne, but also Matches Malone, Kilowog, Ace, Owlman, Solomon Grundy, Punch, Gorilla Boss, Lord Death Man, and Creepy Usher. To top that off, he also played various other incarnations of the Caped Crusader including Damien Wayne, Batmanicus, Musketeer, and his caveman, pirate, and robot versions. The Brave and the Bold also starred Jeff Bennett, Corey Burton, John DiMaggio, Tom Kenny, and James Arnold Taylor, all playing multiple roles. Batman: Beyond star Will Friedle, who played the future-centric Terry McGinnis version, played Blue Beetle, Scarlet Scarab, and Lazy Eye.

Today is the anniversary of the debut the BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD animated series. I wrote 8 episodes of B&B and the show remains one of my absolute favorite TV gigs, thanks, in no small part, to @jtuckeranimator, who guided the B&B ship so expertly. Happy Anniversary! pic.twitter.com/Ld3MuAUL39 — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) November 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet