Transformers: EarthSpark Official Trailer Released; Voice Cast Updated

While it might be the final day of New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2022, that doesn't mean that the news and previews were done. Paramount+, Nickelodeon & Hasbro's Entertainment One (eOne) dropped the official trailer for Transformers: EarthSpark. The 10-episode series will premiere on Paramount+ in the U.S. & Canada on Friday, November 11, and on Nickelodeon channels globally.

With the animated series hitting the streaming service on November 11th, here's a look at the official trailer for Paramount+'s Transformers: EarthSpark, followed by a rundown of the casting announcements made today:

The all-new animated series TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK introduces a new generation of Transformers robots–the first to be born on Earth–and together with the human family who welcomes them in and cares for them, they'll redefine what it means to be a family.

Transformers EarthSpark: Get to Know the Newest Voice Cast Members

Nolan North (Rick and Morty) as Swindle and Hardtop – Swindle and Hardtop are Decepticon brothers and professional mischief makers. Swindle is the brains, a wheeler and dealer always looking to take advantage of a situation, and Hardtop is the muscle, an experienced tracker, and an expert shot.

Michael T Downey (Chicago Fire) as Wheeljack – Wheeljack is a resourceful mechanic and experienced scientist Autobot who spends his time working out the kinks of his most recent invention.

Marc Evan Jackson (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Agent Schloder – Agent Schloder is a hard-nosed G.H.O.S.T. operative on a mission to climb the corporate ladder to the executive suite where his sister comfortably sits.

Sean Kenin Reyes (Pokemon) as Soundwave – A Con of few words, Soundwave maintains a cold exterior by choosing to express himself through his fists.

Nicole Dubuc (Young Justice) as Skywarp and Nova Storm – Skywarp and Nova Storm were partners on an elite squad of Decepticons with jet alt-modes called Seekers. They've been displaced after the end of the war and are doing whatever they must to survive.

Martha Marion (The Wave) as Arcee – Arcee has been an Autobot for millions of years, and she's collected a wealth of experience along the way. Being on the smaller side for a bot, Arcee proves that being undersized has its own advantages.

Kari Wahlgren (Star Trek: Lower Decks) as Executive Agent Croft – Intelligent, a master planner, and the woman pulling the strings of the Autobots, Croft has a far more nefarious scheme than any Decepticon.

Daran Norris (The Fairly OddParents) as Mr. Smelt – Mr. Smelt is Witwicky Charter School's frustrated drama teacher who will never surrender his dreams of starring on stage and screen.

The newest additions to the voice cast join Sydney Mikayla (Robby Malto), Zion Broadnax (Morgan 'Mo' Malto), Benni Latham (Dot Malto), Jon Jon Briones (Alex Malto), Kathreen Khavari (Twitch), Zeno Robinson (Thrash), Danny Pudi (Bumblebee), Alan Tudyk (Optimus Prime), Rory McCann (Megatron), Cissy Jones (Elita-1), and Diedrich Bader (Mandroid). Paramount+'s Transformers: EarthSpark is created and co-executive produced by Dale Malinowski (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and executive produced by Ant Ward (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). The series is developed for television by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, Big Kids Animation, Nickelodeon. Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Mikiel Houser, Executive in Charge of Production, and for eOne by Kari Rosenberg.

