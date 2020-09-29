Batman Unburied: Spotify, David Goyer Team Up to Analyze Bruce Wayne

When Spotify and WarnerMedia's DC Comics announced in June that the two were teaming up for a slate of narrative scripted podcasts that take a deep dive into every corner of the DCU, fans were wondering who or what would have the honor of being in the spotlight first. Ironically, it's a hero who's not too comfortable with any kind of spotlights (except maybe a certain rooftop signal). That's right, the Dark Knight will be the focus Batman Unburied– with none other than David Goyer (The Sandman, The Dark Knight) on board to write and executive produce. Developed and produced by Warner Bros for a 2021 launch on Spotify, specific details weren't available but the project is expected to explore the darker aspects of Bruce Wayne's (aka Batman) psychology.

"I've been a fan of narrative podcasts for some time and was looking for the right story—returning to Batman seems like the perfect opportunity," says Goyer. "We'll be using the unique advantages of audio to dig into the more nightmarish members of the Dark Knight's rogues gallery." For Dawn Ostroff, Spotify's Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer, having Goyer on a Batman-related project is another example of how podcasting still has a ton of potential still to be tapped: "David Goyer is an exceptional talent, and we can think of no better leader to leverage the infinite possibilities of podcasting to bring the nearly 300 million Spotify users around the world a Batman saga for the ages."

Batman Unburied continues Goyer's long and highly successful association with DC television series and feature films. He is currently executive producing the upcoming Netflix/Warner Bros. Television drama series based on Neil Gaiman's The Sandman. He previously was a writer on "The Dark Knight" trilogy, co-wrote Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and wrote Man of Steel, all from Warner Bros. Pictures. He also developed and executive produced Warner Horizon Scripted Television's Krypton for SYFY and Warner Bros. Television's Constantine for NBC, and executive produced Blue Ribbon Content/Warner Bros. Animation's Constantine: City of Demons for CW Seed.