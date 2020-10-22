Batwoman: Javicia Leslie Gets By with a Little Help from Her Friend

After a bit of a bumpy ride that found its Vancouver-based production shut down along with a number of others due to delays in COVID testing results, production is back underway on the second season of The CW's Batwoman. What that means is that fans are that much closer to seeing what new lead Javicia Leslie (aka Ryan Wilder) is going to look like in her new dark knight costume (rumored to be appearing in the third episode). So far, we've gotten on-set updates from Leslie as well as from Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox) and Nicole Kang (Mary Hamilton) and we've learned who will be joining them this season: Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham).

Here's hoping the newbies waste no time becoming part of the show family because as we can see from the following Instagram post from Leslie, the new team is already growing close. I mean, it takes a real friend like Kang to get someone through those rough Benadryl days…

Last month, Leslie discussed what she was doing during her pre-season time to prepare for the role. "I've just been taking this little bit of time we have left, exercising, getting back in shape, getting my adrenaline and my momentum back up, enjoying time with family and friends while I can before work starts," she says. "It's been a good season, a season of rebuilding and reconnecting with myself." Leslie plans on using that good vibe to tackle a role that she has the opportunity to truly make her own- and could possibly call home for some time to come."There's not many actors that get this opportunity to play in a world that you can continue to develop and expand on for a decade," Leslie explains. "This is a great beginning to what I'm sure will be a very long journey."

With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan Wilder spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero. Executive Producers include Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schecter. Filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.