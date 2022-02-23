Batwoman: Kang, Owens & Littlefield Bring BTS Backstreet Boys Vibes

Tonight's episode of The CW's Batwoman ("We're All Mad Here") brings some major personal moves happening with Ryan (Javicia Leslie) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy), as well as Ryan, Sophie & Luke (Camrus Johnson) having Mary (Nicole Kang) back on Team Batwoman. Which is a good thing because they're going to need all of the help they can get now that Marquis (Nick Creegan) has the Joker buzzer and Rachel Skarsten's Alice is willing to do anything to stop her own mind from turning on her. And it's Alice's storyline that ties in nicely to this excellent look behind the scenes that Kang shared earlier today, one that features some familiar faces from Alice's past returning… and bringing some series "Backstreet Boys" vibes with them. In the following post, Kang shares a look at Tandy, Skarsten, Nathan Owens (Ocean), and Sam Littlefield (Jonathan Cartwright aka Mouse) on the set ahead of tonight's episode. But as Kang suggests, you will definitely need to swipe to the end to check out Owens and Littlefield's special lip-synch performance- complete with crotch gyrations and lost wigs, all to the tune of "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)."

Here's a look at Kang's Instagram post, and then make sure to stick around for a preview:

Now that the gang has helped set the mood, here's a look back at the official promo and overview for tonight's episode "We're All Mad Here":

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 12 "We're All Mad Here": WHERE IS MY MIND? – Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Sophie (Meagan Tandy), and Jada (Robin Givens) come together to formulate a plan to stop Marquis (Nick Creegan), while Mary (Nicole Kang) seeks to make amends for the harm she did as Poison Ivy. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues to spiral out of control and contend with her mental demons. Also starring Camrus Johnson. Eric Dean Stanton directed the episode written by Maya Houston and Daphne Miles.

The CW's Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, Rachel Skarsten as Alice, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya, Robin Givens as Jada Jet, and Nick Creegan as Marquis Jet. Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schechter executive produce, with Berlanti Productions producing in association with Warner Bros. Television.