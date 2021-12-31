Batwoman S03E09 Overview: OG Poison Ivy in Gotham? David Ramsey Alert

While we still have a little more than a week to go until The CW's Batwoman comes swinging back to our screens, the fine folks at the network were kind enough to offer viewers an overview of Season 3 Episode 9 "Meet Your Maker." And from what you're about to read, it looks like OG Poison Ivy (Bridget Regan) is back. But is she in Gotham to team up with Mary (Nicole Kang) or have some serious issues with someone taking on her mantle without her permission? One person who wants an answer to that is Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who finds herself in serious sister-protection mode. And while Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Luke (Camrus Johnson), and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) look for a way back into the Batcave, Jada (Robin Givens) believes Marquis (Nick Creegan) can still be saved- but is David Ramsey's John Diggle the answer?

Now here's a look at the latest teaser for The CW's Batwoman followed by the overview for "Meet Your Maker," with the series making its return on Wednesday, January 12:

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 9 "Meet Your Maker": NATURAL DISASTERS – Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) attempt to track down the OG Poison Ivy when all signs point to Pamela Isley's (guest star Bridget Regan) reappearance in Gotham. At the same time, Mary (Nicole Kang) feels drawn by a powerful force and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) suddenly feels very protective of her stepsister. Meanwhile, Jada (Robin Givens) hasn't given up on rehabilitating Marquis (Nick Creegan) and seeks the help of an old friend. Guest-starring David Ramsey. Michael Blundell directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Maya Houston

"We did it! Honestly, due to the short hiatus, Season 2 and 3 felt like one long season… so we've been at this nonstop for a year and a half! Shout out to this AMAZING crew for giving their all to this beautiful project, we'd be nothing without YOU. And shout out to the fans for showing out for us… we do it all for YOU. Now it's time for some serious R&R… (that means don't try to have me all around the city meeting people, Mom!… I'm tired," wrote Leslie in the caption to her Instagram post and ending with "Til next season… Batwoman out!" Along with that ending, talk of another season being on the way is also in the set video of Leslie's speech (which you can check out here):

As for how Ryan is feeling now that Mary has chosen to embrace her Poison Ivy persona, Leslie explained in a recent interview that it's left her feeling "defeated and disappointed" in herself. "I think she feels defeated. Mary is the moral compass of the Bat Team, and she's really the emotional heartbeat of our show. Nicole [Kang] has done such an amazing, beautiful job with the character. You just feel Mary; you feel her. And I think Mary was fed up with feeling like she wasn't respected the way that she really deserved to be respected, as far as her opinion and as far as what's right or what's wrong. I think this is what happens when a person feels like they haven't been seen; they haven't been heard by the people that they love," Leslie explained. "Then to add to it, she's lost most of her family. Her mother died in season 1, her dad was taken in season 2, and then Kate left. We are her family now, and to feel like she's not being heard or seen, is probably very devastating. So, going into this midseason finale and actually just watching it for myself, I think Ryan just feels defeated and disappointed in herself."